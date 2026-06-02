Vietnam SuperPort® achieves highest facility security level under TAPA standards

The milestone reaffirms Vietnam SuperPort® ’s operational capabilities in safety, transparency, and compliance with international standards, while contributing to the continued enhancement of Vietnam’s logistics competitiveness within global supply chains.

TAPA FSR (Facility Security Requirements) is a leading international standard for facility security within supply chains, widely recognised by multinational corporations, logistics companies, and transportation providers worldwide.

The standard establishes stringent requirements for security controls, risk management, and cargo protection throughout storage, handling, and transportation processes.

As global supply chains increasingly emphasise security, transparency, and operational governance, TAPA FSR is an important industry benchmark that helps businesses strengthen credibility, meet international operational requirements, and expand collaboration opportunities with global partners.

Achieving TAPA FSR Level A, the highest level within TAPA’s facility security standards framework – demonstrates that Vietnam SuperPort® ’s infrastructure and operational processes meet rigorous international requirements for warehouse and cargo storage security.

Level A certification is reserved for facilities handling high-value and security-sensitive cargo, requiring enhanced controls across perimeter protection, access management, and operational governance. As one of the enterprises to attain this certification, Vietnam SuperPort® continues to reinforce its vision of becoming a modern, secure, and sustainable multimodal logistics hub for the region.

Dr. Yap Kwong Weng, CEO of Vietnam SuperPort® , said, “Achieving the TAPA FSR Level A Certification marks an important milestone in Vietnam SuperPort® ’s journey to build an integrated logistics ecosystem aligned with international standards.

This certification not only reflects our capabilities in delivering safe, transparent, and globally compliant operations, but also demonstrates our long-term commitment to supporting the enhancement of Vietnam’s logistics competitiveness. Moving forward, we will continue investing in technology, infrastructure, and talent development to pursue higher international standards and contribute to building more resilient and trusted supply chains across the region.”

Tony Lugg, chairperson of the Transported Asset Protection Association Asia Pacific (TAPA APAC), commended Vietnam SuperPort® s efforts in building a secure, transparent, and internationally aligned logistics environment.

“Achieving the TAPA FSR Level A Certification is a testament to Vietnam SuperPort® ’s operational capabilities and commitment to continuous improvement. It also underscores the company’s growing role in building resilient and trusted supply chains in Vietnam and across the region. TAPA APAC remains committed to supporting the logistics and supply chain community in Vietnam in their journey towards higher operational standards and stronger global competitiveness,” he said.