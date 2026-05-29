Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sun Group partners with Central Pattana to build retail complexes

May 29, 2026 | 12:18
(0) user say
Sun Group has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Thailand's Central Pattana to develop new-generation retail and mixed-use complexes in Vietnam.
Sun Group partners with Central Pattana to build retail complexes

The MoU was signed in Bangkok on May 28 during the official visit of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to Thailand. Central Pattana is a member of Central Group and Thailand's largest retail-led mixed-use developer

Central Pattana is one of Central Group's principal growth engines, leading the group's retail real estate and urban development platform across Thailand. The company owns and operates 45 shopping centres, 53 residential projects, 11 office buildings, 13 hotels, and 16 community malls across the region. Its flagship asset, CentralWorld Bangkok, is one of Asia's leading shopping destinations and a world-class lifestyle landmark, serving as a benchmark for how retail destinations can evolve into cultural, entertainment, and tourism hubs that extend visitor dwell time and drive per-capita spending.

The collaboration comes against the backdrop of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Thailand. Both countries are seeking to raise bilateral trade to $25 billion.

Under the agreement, Sun Group and Central Pattana will foster a long-term collaboration to develop premium shopping centres and mixed-use complexes in Vietnam's key urban centres and strategic destinations, including Danang, Ho Chi Minh City, and Phu Quoc. The two sides will jointly build large-scale, landmark ventures that raise the bar for urban, commerce, and lifestyle.

In Danang, both sides will explore the possibility of developing large-scale commercial and entertainment complexes along the Han River, with the aim of creating new lifestyle and experience hubs for the city.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the partnership will focus on large-scale commercial and entertainment complexes in the East and the new financial district, which are expected to become new growth poles for the city in the future.

In Phu Quoc, the two sides aim to develop premium retail and entertainment complexes, contributing to transforming the island into a resort destination and a new shopping paradise in the region.

Beyond developing modern retail infrastructure, the tie-up is expected to boost shopping tourism – a sector that is becoming a key growth driver for many Asian economies.

Shopping tourism is gaining traction globally. The global shopping tourism market is valued at approximately $321 billion in 2026 and is forecast to surpass $613 billion by 2033.

In Vietnam, modern shopping tourism boasts untapped potential. Last year, the country welcomed over 21 million international tourist arrivals and posted VND1 quadrillion ($37.9 billion) in tourism revenue. In the first four months of 2026 alone, the country recorded nearly 8.8 million international tourist arrivals.

Vietjet and Muang Thai Insurance join hands on community development and Vietnam–Thailand friendship Vietjet and Muang Thai Insurance join hands on community development and Vietnam–Thailand friendship

On May 28, Vietjet and Muang Thai Insurance, Thailand’s leading insurance company, signed a strategic cooperation agreement to boost insurance, sports, cultural exchange, and community development initiatives in Vietnam, Thailand and the wider region.
Thailand's Central Pattana sets up Vietnamese subsidiary Thailand's Central Pattana sets up Vietnamese subsidiary

Central Pattana Public Company Limited has announced that its subsidiary, CPN Global Co., Ltd., has established a presence in Vietnam, according to a notification sent to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on February 2.
SCG profit holds steady as group navigates energy cost pressures SCG profit holds steady as group navigates energy cost pressures

SCG has reported its first-quarter 2026 results, reflecting the impact of global economic volatility and rising cost pressures from energy and raw materials.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Central Pattana Sun Group Central Group partnership cooperation MoU tourism retail hospitality

Related Contents

Hong Kong-Vietnam logistics pact signed by HAFFA and IILS

Hong Kong-Vietnam logistics pact signed by HAFFA and IILS

TAT and Vietnam Airlines agree to boost travel links

TAT and Vietnam Airlines agree to boost travel links

Tay Ninh calls for investment in 187 priority ventures

Tay Ninh calls for investment in 187 priority ventures

Petrovietnam signs MoU with Vitol Asia to boost energy cooperation

Petrovietnam signs MoU with Vitol Asia to boost energy cooperation

Latest News ⁄ Investing

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

300 exhibitors gather at IEAE 2026 to explore Vietnam’s electronics market

300 exhibitors gather at IEAE 2026 to explore Vietnam’s electronics market

Vietnam’s digital growth bet

Vietnam’s digital growth bet

Hong Hac City launches next phase as Hanoi's northeast growth hub

Hong Hac City launches next phase as Hanoi's northeast growth hub

NIC launches Vietnam's first nationwide AI hackathon

NIC launches Vietnam's first nationwide AI hackathon

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020