EU–Vietnam Energy Efficiency Startup Day spotlights innovation for Vietnam’s net-zero transition

Organised on the occasion of the official visit to Vietnam by Ekaterina Zaharieva, European Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation, the special networking event also marked the closing of the EU-funded Accelerating Innovative Start-ups for Energy Efficiency project, known as AIS4EE.

The event took place while Vietnam and the European Union enter a new phase of cooperation, following the upgrading of bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in January. The enhanced partnership provides a stronger framework for cooperation across trade and investment, green and digital transition, science and technology, energy, and sustainable development.

The event was attended by the European commissioner, the ambassador of the European Union to Vietnam, and ambassadors and diplomatic representatives from EU member states in Vietnam

Vietnam’s journey to net zero will be driven not only by policy, but by innovation, Commissioner Zaharieva said.

“Energy efficiency is one of the most practical and immediate ways to reduce emissions while supporting growth, competitiveness and energy security. Today, Vietnamese startups are already showing what is possible. Through initiatives like the EU-supported Startup Accelerator, we are proud to help connect Vietnamese innovation with European networks and expertise, so that more solutions like VEEP can scale and contribute to a sustainable future for Vietnam and beyond,” Commissioner Zaharieva said.

In her opening remarks, Nguyen Thi Lam Giang, director general of the Agency for Innovation, Green Transformation, and Industrial Promotion under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), said: “We believe that today’s event is not only an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the AIS4EE project, but also to open up new avenues for cooperation among government agencies, enterprises, investors, start-up support organizations, and development partners from Vietnam and the European Union.”

For Vietnam, energy efficiency plays an important role not only in cost optimisation, but also in balancing and managing energy demand, strengthening industrial competitiveness, and contributing to the realisation of the country’s climate goals. It is also an area where new technologies, entrepreneurship, and investment can come together to develop solutions that respond to the practical needs of the economy, particularly across industry, buildings, and transport.

The AIS4EE forms part of the EU–Vietnam Sustainable Energy Transition Programme, funded by the European Union and hosted by the MoIT. The AIS4EE is co-funded and implemented by the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI). Supporting the implementation of Vietnam’s National Energy Efficiency Programme for 2019–2030, VNEEP3, the project has worked to strengthen innovation, investment readiness, and ecosystem conditions for energy efficiency solutions in three key sectors: industry, buildings, and transport.

Delegates visit the exhibition booths showcasing energy efficiency start-up solutions

Juhern Kim, country representative of the GGGI to Vietnam, highlighted, “Net zero depends not only on new technologies, but also on faster adoption. Through AIS4EE, we have seen a glimpse of what is possible when energy efficiency innovation is tested in real business environments. The opportunity ahead is to connect these solutions with capital and market pathways — from Vietnam to ASEAN, Europe, and beyond.”

A central pillar of the AIS4EE was the accelerator for energy efficiency innovation, a first of its kind in Vietnam. The programme supported selected start-ups and youth teams through technical guidance and mentoring, while participating start-ups received targeted investment-readiness support and engagement with domestic and regional investors. Following the programme, four cohort start-ups advanced their partnerships and investment opportunities, with more than €2.5 million ($2.9 million) mobilised — pointing to market interest in energy efficiency solutions with commercial and climate relevance.

The Startup Day showcase featured AIS4EE-supported solutions, including energy management, cooling efficiency, chiller plant optimisation, digital monitoring, and industrial energy performance, among others. The programme also recognised emerging collaboration among the participating start-ups, including partnership between VEEP and VOXCool with a view to further develop and apply energy efficiency solutions in the market.

Alongside the acceleration programme, the AIS4EE provided support on the wider enabling environment for energy efficiency start-ups. This included policy advisory to strengthen the enabling framework for innovation, training-of-trainers activities for university lecturers from across Vietnam, and practical knowledge resources for start-ups and ecosystem enablers.

Vietnam’s net-zero transition is opening new opportunities for technology, entrepreneurship, and investment to create economic value and contribute to green growth. Through AIS4EE, energy efficiency has served as a practical entry point for this wider agenda, demonstrating how public-private partnerships can connect innovation with market demand and real-economy impact.