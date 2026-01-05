Corporate

CNOOC announces Buzios6 project commences production

January 05, 2026 | 12:11
The new phase of the major Brazilian offshore oil field has started output.

HONG KONG, Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNOOC Limited (the "Company", SEHK: 00883 (HKD Counter) and 80883 (RMB Counter), SSE: 600938) announces that Buzios6 Project has commenced production safely.

Buzios oilfield is located in the Santos Basin, southeast offshore of Brazil. It is the largest deep-water pre-salt oilfield in the world. Buzios6 is the seventh project commissioned of the oilfield. It will be developed with an FPSO and subsea production system. 13 development wells are planned to be commissioned, including 6 oil producers and 7 injectors. With Buzios6 on-stream, the installed production capacity of the Buzios oilfield will reach 1.15 million barrels per day.

The FPSO used in the Buzios6 project has a designed production capacity of 180,000 barrels of crude oil per day and 7.2 million cubic meters of natural gas per day, along with a storage capacity of 2 million barrels. To enhance environmental performance, it is equipped with closed flare to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and heat recovery devices to reduce energy consumption.

CNOOC Petroleum Brasil Ltda., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, holds a 7.34% interest in the Buzios Shared Reservoir, while the operator Petrobras holds 88.99%, and CNODC Brasil Petróleo e Gás Ltda. holds 3.67%.

By PR Newswire

CNOOC Limited

CNOOC CNOOC Limited Buzios oilfield Santos Basin Buzios6 project

