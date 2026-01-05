HOTLIST 2025 tells story of resilience and transformation from seed to harvest

HANOI, Vietnam, Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travellive Media Group is pleased to announce the HOTLIST Travellive Editor's Pick 2025 (HOTLIST 2025), a curated project honouring outstanding brands, destinations, and individuals that have made significant contributions to the development of Vietnam's tourism industry over the past year.

HOTLIST is a expert-curated list reflecting the evolving values of the market at each stage of development. The selection process combines the expertise of a prestigious advisory council comprising both domestic and international experts, based on key criteria including quality, innovation, social impact, and sustainable growth potential.

Last year, HOTLIST 2024 made a strong impression on the tourism, hospitality, and service community by recognising more than 40 brands and 12 inspiring individuals across 28 categories spanning hospitality and resorts, destinations, technology, and experiential initiatives. The year also marked the first time HOTLIST expanded into a professional event series, featuring The Insiders Forum and the Honor Ceremony, attracting over 700 guests including senior business leaders and experts from various fields.

HOTLIST 2025: From Seed to Harvest

Entering 2025, HOTLIST is developed under the theme "From Seed to Harvest" inspired by rice, a symbol deeply rooted in Vietnam's wet-rice civilisation and cultural identity. From planting ideas and nurturing resources to harvesting sustainable achievements, this metaphor reflects the authentic development journey of projects, brands, and destinations within the tourism and hospitality industry.

At a time when the tourism sector faces multiple challenges such as climate change, shifting traveller behaviour, and global competition, the spirit of "From Seed to Harvest" underscores the importance of long-term vision, perseverance, and adaptability.

This year, HOTLIST 2025 introduces a public voting component in the final evaluation stage, enabling the community and industry professionals to participate directly in the selection process. Beyond fostering engagement, this initiative also provides an opportunity for audiences to share their firsthand experiences with the shortlisted brands and projects.

HOTLIST 2025 Honourees

HOTLIST 2025 expands its scope across key tourism sectors, featuring 07 main categories: Hospitality; Aviation; Travel Design & Experiences; Destination; Technology & Innovations; Sustainability and Community Projects & Voices. Each category aims to identify exemplary individuals and brands that play a guiding role in shaping the future of Vietnam's tourism and hospitality industry.

This year's list continues to acknowledge well-established brands such as Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An; Topas Ecolodge; Six Senses Ninh Van Bay; P'apiu Resort; Wink Hotels, among others. It also introduces international brands that have made a positive impact on the Vietnamese market, including voco Quang Binh Resort by IHG, Park Hyatt Phu Quoc, and Hyatt Place Halong Bay, Bai Chay. In the Aviation category, STARLUX AIRLINES was selected for its premium flight experience.

The expansion and diversification of award categories reflect HOTLIST's commitment to comprehensively capturing industry dynamics, while encouraging responsible development models that respect local identity and generate positive social impact.

As part of its mission to deliver practical value to the tourism industry, HOTLIST 2025 will host The Insiders Forum in Hanoi (7 January 2026, Sheraton Hanoi West) and Ho Chi Minh City (19 January 2026, JW Marriott Hotel & Suites Saigon). The forums will gather business leaders, experts, and researchers to share insights and discuss key topics shaping tourism landscape.

On 19 January 2026, The Honor Ceremony will take place in Ho Chi Minh City to officially recognise and present certificates to the brands, projects, and individuals featured in HOTLIST 2025. The event will also serve as a B2B networking platform for industry stakeholders.

Through each edition, HOTLIST Travellive Editor's Pick has gradually become a highly anticipated annual reference point for the tourism community, built on credibility, sustainability-driven orientation, and a series of professional programmes. Through recognition activities, dialogue forums, and community connections, Travellive not only highlights market excellence but also actively contributes to promoting sustainable thinking and elevating standards within tourism industry.

This year, HOTLIST 2025 is supported by The Brand Promise (Co-organiser of The Insiders Forum), PR Newswire (Media Partner), and sponsoring brands including BMWines, Lady Triệu (drink experiences), and Cocoon, Jourdeness (gifts). HOTLIST 2025 continues to amplify meaningful stories, connect outstanding individuals and organisations, and share positive values with the wider public.