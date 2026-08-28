Hanoi to break ground and inaugurate 16 infrastructure projects ahead of National Day

Hanoi to break ground and inaugurate 11 infrastructure projects on the occasion of the National Day. Source: laodong.vn

These initiatives will help complete Hanoi's core infrastructure network, enhance regional and inter-regional connectivity, and serve the capital's development, expansion, and redevelopment.

Among the 11 projects and inauguration works (technical openings), there is the construction investment project of the Hoang Cau - Voi Phuc section (the last route to close the Ring Road 1 system). The section has its starting point at the intersection with Cat Linh - La Thanh - Yen Lang road at Hoang Cau; the ending point at Voi Phuc traffic junction. The total length of the route is about 2,274km, with a cross-section scale of 50m.

Total investment of more than VND7.21 trillion ($288.4 million), with project implementation from 2018 to 2026. Contractors are speeding up construction with many clear changes. Most of the road surface has been formed, many sections have been asphalted, painted, and lane-lined; the green tree and lighting system is being completed.

Besides that, 10 urgent public investment projects in drainage and flood control have a total investment of $223.2 million. The projects span across multiple river basins frequently affected by flooding in the city, from West Lake, Thang Long Boulevard to the To Lich - Ta Nhue river basin and the Yen Nghia area.

Five projects and works have commenced, including Component Project 2, involving construction of the Phuc La-Van Phu section of Ring Road 3.5 to Phap Van-Cau Gie Expressway; and the construction of Thuong Tin Station and the National Railway Transport Operations Centre for the Phu Xuyen-Ngoc Hoi section of the existing Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City railway.

The other projects comprise the Ngoc Hoi-Kim Son section of the national railway and Eastern Ring Road project; a project to renovate and enhance the West Lake area and develop a scenic transport route along the lake under a public-private partnership and build-transfer contract; and a multipurpose urban area in Binh Minh and Tam Hung communes.

They are large-scale projects, gradually completing the framework infrastructure system, connecting infrastructure between regions and inter-regions; at the same time, the housing project group plays a role in gradually rebuilding the city, developing and expanding the urban scope.

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