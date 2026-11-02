Techcombank announces core banking upgrade to enhance customer experience

Photo: Techcombank

The upgrade is scheduled to take place from 7 pm on November 7 to 8 am on November 8. This investment forms part of Techcombank’s broader technology strategy to further improve service quality, enhance operational performance, and deliver faster, more seamless banking experiences for customers.

During the upgrade period, certain banking services may be temporarily unavailable. The following services will continue to operate normally: POS services and credit card transactions that do not require customers to enter new card information.

The bank will make every effort to minimise the implementation timeframe. However, depending on actual conditions, completion may occur earlier or later than planned. Customers will receive timely updates through Techcombank’s official communication channels.

To minimise any inconvenience, customers are advised to complete important transactions in advance of the upgrade window.

Techcombank also reminds customers to remain vigilant against fraud. Customers should never disclose personal information, passwords, or one-time passwords, nor click on suspicious links or files that may contain malicious software.

For urgent assistance, customers may contact Techcombank’s 24/7 customer service hotline, including 1800 588 822 for Individual Banking, and 1800 6556 for Business Banking.

As one of Vietnam’s leading banks in digital transformation, Techcombank continues to invest significantly in technology, data, and digital capabilities to create long-term value for customers.

The core banking upgrade represents another milestone in strengthening the bank’s technology infrastructure, enabling more reliable, secure, and scalable services for both individual and business customers.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2026, Techcombank served more than 19.1 million customers and reported a record profit before tax of $403.5 million in Q3/2026, bringing 9M/2026 profit before tax to $1.12 billion, up 23.7 per cent on-year.

Growth was supported by a diversified revenue base, with net interest income increasing 17.9 per cent on-year to $453.9 million, while fee and commission income rose 44.6 per cent to $163 million.

These results reflect the successful execution of Techcombank’s strategy, disciplined risk management, and the continued strength and diversification of its growing ecosystem.

Techcombank launches CNY transactions as Vietnam-China trade booms Import-export activities through border gates are expanding and modernising, driving a growing need for foreign currency payments and cash flow management among businesses.

Techcombank CEO: AI no longer a tool but a new operating foundation Attending AWS Cloud and AI Day Hanoi 2026 on September 29, Jens Lottner, CEO of Techcombank, shared his vision for building an AI-First Bank model, emphasising the role of AI in shaping the future of the financial services industry.