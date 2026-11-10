Techcombank named Vietnam's best transaction bank

The bank was named 'Vietnam's Best Transaction Bank 2026' at the 2026 Euromoney Transaction Banking Awards in London on November 4. The award is one of the world's most prestigious annual recognitions honouring financial institutions that demonstrate excellence in payments, cash management, trade finance, and transaction banking solutions.

Phan Thi Hai Yen, deputy CEO of Techcombank and chief corporate and institutional banking officer, receives the award in London. Photo: Euromoney

Euromoney is one of the world's leading financial publications, and its Transaction Banking Awards are widely regarded as a key benchmark within the banking industry. Award recipients undergo a comprehensive evaluation process covering strategic vision, solution capabilities, innovation, execution effectiveness, client feedback, and assessments by industry experts.

In 2026, Techcombank was recognised for its long-term investment strategy in technology, large-scale digital transaction platforms, and its ability to deliver integrated cash management, payments, and trade finance solutions for corporate clients.

Among the institutions recognised at the awards, Techcombank stands alongside some of the world's leading financial institutions, including HSBC, Bank of America, Citi, DBS, and others. Being recognised alongside global leaders in transaction banking reflects Techcombank's growing competitiveness, innovation capabilities, and expanding international reputation, while also highlighting the rapid advancement of Vietnam's banking sector in the digital era.

“Techcombank has a clear strategy to become its clients’ primary transaction bank, aligning its digital capabilities across payments, cash management, trade finance, and liquidity management with business needs ranging from simple to highly complex,” said Ben Naylor, head of research at Euromoney.

Photo: Techcombank

Techcombank’s transaction banking performance reflects its increasingly important role in supporting Vietnamese corporates and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operate and grow their businesses. Techcombank’s transaction banking revenue increased by 24 per cent in 2025, with a growing proportion of corporate and SME customers choosing Techcombank as their main transaction bank.

More in-depth customer relationships helped the bank maintain a 'current account-savings account' ratio of 40.4 per cent, among the highest of Vietnam’s banks and reflecting its central role in clients’ daily transactions and cash management flows.

Across its wider business, Techcombank’s digital and payments capabilities further demonstrate its scale. More than 90 per cent of customer transaction volumes are now conducted through digital channels. The bank also leads the market in two-way NAPAS 24/7 fund transfer volumes, with approximately 17 per cent market share, and in Visa card payments in Vietnam, with around 27 per cent market share.

Earlier, Techcombank became a pioneer in joining the next-generation electronic switching network MDP and is working closely with partners to expand access to digital public services for both individuals and economic organisations.

Commenting on the award, Phan Thi Hai Yen, deputy CEO and chief of corporate and institutional banking group, said, “This award recognises Techcombank’s modern, digital-first, and customer-centric Transaction Banking capabilities. We believe that Transaction Banking today goes beyond transaction processing, serving as a platform that connects capital flows, data, and value chains across the economy. Guided by this vision, Techcombank will continue to invest in integrated financial solutions and ecosystem connectivity capabilities to help businesses enhance operational efficiency and strengthen their competitiveness.”

Beyond traditional payments and cash management services, Techcombank is developing a comprehensive digital transaction ecosystem through API connectivity, Host-to-Host integration, and specialised solutions such as Digital Trade and Virtual Account Management.

These solutions help clients digitalise trade finance processes, optimise cash flow management, automate reconciliation, and enhance treasury and financial management efficiency. At the same time, the bank continues to develop tailored solutions to meet the increasingly sophisticated operational and governance requirements of large corporate clients.

Photo: Techcombank

In parallel, Techcombank is actively leveraging data and AI across its Transaction Banking solutions. These technologies help automate processes, monitor transactions, and enhance analytical and forecasting capabilities. Supported by a data platform capable of processing approximately eight billion data points per day and more than 55 AI models operating across the bank, Techcombank is steadily building a digital transaction banking ecosystem.

These core capabilities help businesses optimise operations and manage cash flows more effectively while contributing to the development of Vietnam's digital financial infrastructure, supporting the nation's new era of growth and national advancement.

The 'Vietnam’s Best Transaction Bank 2026' award further adds to Techcombank’s growing list of international accolades, alongside prestigious recognitions including 'Best Transaction Bank in Vietnam' for three consecutive years from The Asian Banker and 'Vietnam’s Best Bank' for six consecutive years from Euromoney.

These achievements reflect the bank’s consistent investment strategy in technology, transaction banking capabilities, and customer experience, while reinforcing its increasingly important role in advancing digital transformation and modern payments development in Vietnam.

Techcombank posts strongest quarter on record Techcombank's pre-tax profit rose 23.7 per cent to VND28.9 trillion ($1.1 billion) in the first nine months of 2026, driven by growth across diversified income streams.

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