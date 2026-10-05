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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Techcombank CEO: AI no longer a tool but a new operating foundation

October 05, 2026 | 18:11
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Attending AWS Cloud and AI Day Hanoi 2026 on September 29, Jens Lottner, CEO of Techcombank, shared his vision for building an AI-First Bank model, emphasising the role of AI in shaping the future of the financial services industry.
Techcombank CEO: AI no longer a tool but a new operating foundation
Photo: Techcombank

As one of the pioneering banks in Vietnam in applying data and AI, Techcombank is gradually turning the technology into a core foundation in operations, decision-making, and customer service.

According to Lottner, AI is no longer a simple support tool and is becoming the driving force behind innovation and creating a sustainable competitive advantage for financial institutions.

“Put AI at the core of how we work, while always keeping people at the centre of every decision. We apply AI not to replace human potential, but to amplify capabilities, harness strengths, and help each individual create greater value. Let’s put AI at the core of how we work, while keeping people at the heart of everything we do – using AI not to replace human potential, but to amplify it,” he said.

Techcombank aims to place AI at the centre of all operations, while always keeping people at the core. AI is applied to enhance the capabilities of the workforce, help make better decisions, serve customers more effectively, and create increasingly personalised experiences.

Techcombank CEO: AI no longer a tool but a new operating foundation
Photo: Techcombank

To realise its AI-First strategy, Techcombank has invested systematically over many years in three key foundations: digitalisation, data, and talent. The bank currently processes approximately 8 billion data points each day, builds customer profiles with thousands of data attributes, and operates dozens of AI models serving business operations and risk management.

The bank currently applies AI in many key areas, such as enhancing the operational efficiency of the Relationship Manager team, personalising products and services, supporting data-driven decision-making, managing risk, and expanding financial access for potential customer segments. It is also stepping up the construction of a unified technology platform across its entire ecosystem, to enable AI to be deployed on a larger and more seamless scale.

Techcombank’s CEO presents the topic “Building the AI-First Bank, Shaping the Future of Financial Services” at AWS Cloud and AI Day Hanoi 2026.

Techcombank CEO: AI no longer a tool but a new operating foundation
Photo: Techcombank

According to Lottner, the greatest value of AI lies not only in increasing productivity but in its ability to create new capabilities for the organisation. AI helps the bank understand customers more deeply, better predict needs, and deliver the right solutions at the right time, thereby enhancing the customer experience and driving sustainable growth.

Under the topic “Building the AI-First Bank, Shaping the Future of Financial Services,” Lottner’s presentation provided insights into how financial institutions can exploit the power of AI responsibly to transform operating models, improve competitiveness, and shape the future of the financial services industry.

Techcombank’s presence at AWS Cloud and AI Day Hanoi 2026 said the bank’s pioneering role in Vietnam’s digital transformation and AI application journey, aiming towards the goal of building a next-generation bank where technology is the growth driver and people remain at the centre of all innovation.

Techcombank co-organises Vietnam Financial Forum 2026 Techcombank co-organises Vietnam Financial Forum 2026

The Vietnam Financial Forum 2026, a national-level financial forum, opened at the Ariyana International Convention Centre in Danang on July 9.
Techcombank helps foreign investors unlock growth opportunities in Vietnam Techcombank helps foreign investors unlock growth opportunities in Vietnam

Amid rising foreign investment, Techcombank is advancing its support for foreign-invested companies in Vietnam with tailored banking solutions.
Techcombank launches CNY transactions as Vietnam-China trade booms Techcombank launches CNY transactions as Vietnam-China trade booms

Import-export activities through border gates are expanding and modernising, driving a growing need for foreign currency payments and cash flow management among businesses.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
techcombank AWS AI bank

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