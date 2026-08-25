Switzerland's Jakob Rope Systems expands manufacturing in Vietnam

Announced on August 11, Jakob Rope Systems is starting the second phase of construction at its manufacturing site in Vietnam. An additional production and warehouse building with around 6,000 square metres of usable floor space is under construction on the factory site in Ho Chi Minh City.

The new building forms part of a long-term site plan that Jakob Rope Systems developed when it acquired the roughly 30,000-sq.m property in 2013.

Photo courtesy of Jakob Rope Systems

The new building has a footprint of around 2,000 sq.m and comprises three levels. The first floor will house a modern warehouse to meet the growing demand for space. The second floor serves as a reserve space for future developments. The third floor will house the production of stainless steel frames. The construction project also adds parking spaces and expands the outdoor facilities with green spaces and a sports area for employees.

With this expansion, Jakob Rope Systems is responding to the growth of its manufacturing site. In recent years, the company has launched new products, implemented modern manufacturing technologies, and steadily increased production capacity. Meanwhile, the demands on warehousing and material logistics have increased.

“With this investment, we are laying the groundwork for the next stage of development at our site in Vietnam. The new space will allow us to streamline our processes, implement new manufacturing technologies, and create room for future growth,” wrote Emanuel and Peter Jakob, the owners of the family-run group.

Construction begins imminently and is expected to last about one year. At the start of the construction phase, site development and the new access roads will be built. This will be followed by the construction of the building itself.

“We are investing in additional buildings and in the future of our manufacturing facility. Long-term planning allows us to develop the site strategically while continuing to provide customers and partners worldwide with top quality and reliable delivery,” added the Jakobs.

Amata City Ha Long lands $8 million investment from TianJian Vietnam Amata City Halong, also known as Song Khoai Industrial Park, has signed a land lease agreement with TianJian Vietnam for a new factory manufacturing speaker enclosures, plastic components, and moulds.

HD Hyundai Eco Vina breaks ground on $116 million tank plant in Quang Ngai Construction begins on over 26-hectare independent tank production zone in Dung Quat Economic Zone with a total investment of $116 million.