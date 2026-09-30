Phu My Hung to demolish Lawrence S. Ting Building for new development

The relocation to Crescent Residence 3, 109 Ton Dat Tien street, in Ho Chi Minh City takes effect on October 1, clearing the site for a development expected to bring together high-end retail, a hotel, Grade A offices, and serviced apartments under Phu My Hung 2.0.

Located at 801 Nguyen Van Linh Parkway, the 12-storey Lawrence S. Ting Building began operations in 2004 as the headquarters of Phu My Hung. Over the years, it has welcomed domestic and international delegations, as well as leading experts visiting to work, tour, and learn about the urban area.

The current 12-storey Lawrence S. Ting Building area will be replaced by C1 complex. Photo: Phu My Hung

The 1.5-hectare C1 site is located within the Phu My Hung International Commercial and Financial District, occupying a gateway position in the urban area.

The project is envisioned as an iconic gateway landmark, expected to comprise a hotel, Grade A offices, serviced apartments, and a high-end shopping centre. Planned at approximately 23 storeys, it will have a total gross floor area of nearly 100,000 square metres.

The development is designed by Nihon Sekkei, the Japanese architectural firm behind several prominent projects in Tokyo, including the renowned Azabudai Hills complex.

3D image for reference of the C1 mixed-use complex. Photo: Phu My Hung

The change is more than simply replacing one building with another. It represents a shift from a workplace to a multifunctional urban destination, responding to the increasingly diverse needs of an international community of residents, professionals, and businesses rather than those of a single development phase.

Truong Quoc Hung, vice president of Phu My Hung Development Corporation, said the company’s strategic vision is to establish Phu My Hung as a central business district of Ho Chi Minh City.

“After more than 30 years of development, Phu My Hung is seizing the opportunity created by stronger transport connectivity between the southern part of the city and downtown, Long Thanh International Airport, Can Gio, and the southeastern and southwestern regions. Phu My Hung is positioning itself to become an important central hub within Ho Chi Minh City’s polycentric urban model,” Hung said.

He added that Phu My Hung 2.0 is about creating a liveable urban area while transforming it into an international-standard centre for commerce, finance, culture, arts, and entertainment, with a strong focus on artistic expression, sustainability, and lasting heritage value.

"Phu My Hung 2.0 is being developed on a rolling basis, bringing vibrancy to each area as it is completed. The approach places people at the heart of development, creating modern, safe spaces that offer residents and visitors a high degree of freedom," he added.

Phu My Hung first announced its Phu My Hung 2.0 development strategy in 2024, aimed at enhancing the overall value of the urban area through landscape improvements, expanded commercial and service amenities, a richer cultural and social life, and the development of healthcare, arts, and cultural facilities meeting international standards.

The first phase comprises a series of large-scale developments across key areas, including the International Commercial and Financial District, Crescent Lake, Medical Campus District, and the Canal District. Rather than simply outlining a vision for the future, Phu My Hung has progressively planned and implemented a series of projects and upgrading programmes.

According to information released by the developer, the first phase encompasses multiple projects with total investment reaching billions of US dollars, spanning landscape improvements, commercial and service facilities, arts and culture, healthcare, and housing.

The demolition of the Lawrence S. Ting Building to make way for a new development can be viewed as a tangible example of how Phu My Hung is putting its 2.0 strategy into practice. This means choosing not to extend a building's useful life simply because it can still be used. Instead, the developer is committing resources and land to a new set of functions that better respond to the city's needs in its next phase of development.

If Phu My Hung in the early 21st century focused on establishing the foundations of a modern urban area, Phu My Hung 2.0 aims to complete an international urban ecosystem where residents can live, work, shop, access healthcare, enjoy arts and culture, pursue leisure activities, and access increasingly high-end services within the urban area.

The strategy also anticipates a set of needs evolving rapidly in Ho Chi Minh City. These include the needs of a new generation of successful young residents, international entrepreneurs and professionals, families with increasingly high standards of living, and businesses seeking an international-standard environment for work and commerce.

An international urban area is defined by its buildings as well as the brands, services, experiences, cultural offerings, connectivity, and quality of life that emerge within and between them, meeting the needs of a global knowledge community coming to Ho Chi Minh City.

Phu My Hung receives two prestigious real estate awards Phu My Hung Urban Area has been named among the Top 10 Most Liveable Urban Areas in Vietnam at the second Vietnam National Real Estate Awards 2026.