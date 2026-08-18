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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HD Hyundai Eco Vina breaks ground on $116 million tank plant in Quang Ngai

August 18, 2026 | 08:59
(0) user say
Construction begins on over 26-hectare independent tank production zone in Dung Quat Economic Zone with a total investment of $116 million.
HD Hyundai Eco Vina breaks ground on $116 million tank plant in Quang Ngai

On August 15, HD Hyundai Eco Vina Co., Ltd. held the groundbreaking ceremony for its eco-friendly independent tank production facility in Dung Quat Economic Zone, Quang Ngai.

The project represents a total investment of $116 million, spanning over 26 hectares, with an expected construction period of 12 months. Upon completion, this will be a specialised area dedicated to manufacturing various types of independent tanks serving the modern maritime industry.

This highly strategic investment promises to position independent tanks as a core product line in HD Hyundai Eco Vina’s future business structure, alongside its traditional port crane and plant module segments. Furthermore, the facility will serve as a strategic production base, directly supplying tanks to HD Hyundai Group’s global shipbuilding operations. The integration of eco-friendly technological processes underscores the enterprise’s commitment to sustainable development goals and emissions reduction.

In parallel, HD Hyundai Eco Vina is restructuring its existing production layout and investing in new equipment and machinery for its current workshops to commence tank production in 2027.

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Duc Tam, Chairman of Quang Ngai People's Committee, said, “With a total investment capital of $451 million (including an expansion of $116 million) spanning over 101 hectares, this project is strategically designed to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing hub for high-tech port cranes and tanks, alongside an eco-friendly shipbuilding sector."

"This direction fully aligns with the national strategic orientation on green development, emission reduction, and sustainable development, which the government is resolutely pursuing,” he said.

The chairman also said the province would listen to, support, and resolve any issues faced by investors in their operations.

Retaining and ensuring employment for the current 1,500 workers, along with the plan to recruit and train an additional 1,500 local labourers, represents a 'golden commitment'. Once implemented, this project will generate a powerful spillover effect, fostering supporting industries, increasing state budget revenue, and elevating the stature of Dung Quat Economic Zone on both the national and international industrial maps.

The company is employing 1,500 workers and is expected to recruit and train another 1,500 local employees. Once implemented, this project will generate a powerful spillover effect, fostering supporting industries, increasing state budget revenue, and elevating the stature of Dung Quat Economic Zone on both the national and international industrial maps.

Speaking at the event, Choi Seung Hyun, president of HD Hyundai Eco Vina, acknowledged the support of the Vietnamese government and agencies during the company’s nearly two decades of operations in Vietnam.

"We are committed to executing the project on schedule while ensuring top-tier quality, safety, and strict compliance with environmental protection regulations. The company will continue investing in advanced technology, developing high-quality human resources, and actively contribute to the socioeconomic advancement of Quang Ngai province as well as Vietnam’s broader industrial sector," he said.

This groundbreaking event marks a significant leap forward for HD Hyundai Eco Vina after years of deep integration in Central Vietnam. The enterprise currently operates a total area of 102 hectares in Dung Quat Economic Zone.

Leveraging its strength in manufacturing heavy-duty mechanical equipment for heavy industries, products branded under HD Hyundai Eco Vina have secured a strong position and are present in 39 countries worldwide. The new project will not only enhance the company’s competitiveness but also drive socioeconomic growth, transforming Quang Ngai into a modern heavy industry hub in the region.

Quang Ngai’s incentives will lure in industrial investment Quang Ngai’s incentives will lure in industrial investment

The south-central province of Quang Ngai province is focused on infrastructure and is also implementing policies to promote the Dung Quat Economic Zone.
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AkzoNobel has partnered with conservation groups to organise marine ecosystem training for local fishers and teachers on Ly Son Island, alongside a community renovation scheme under its 'Let's Colour' initiative.
Sweden’s Peak Education eyes $60 million eco-resort in Quang Ngai Sweden’s Peak Education eyes $60 million eco-resort in Quang Ngai

On June 8, Sweden-based Peak Education Limited has proposed the construction of a carbon-neutral eco-resort in Quang Ngai with a total investment of $60 million.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Hyundai Eco Vina independent tank production Dung Quat Economic Zone hightech port cranes stateoftheart manufacturing hub ecofriendly shipbuilding sustainable development

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