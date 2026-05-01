ASEAN Foundation launches plan to combat online scams

The programme was unveiled at the Google 2026 Online Safety Dialogue in Kuala Lumpur on April 29, a forum bringing together policymakers, industry and safety experts to combat the growing threat of online fraud and scams.

Supported by Google.org with $5 million funding, the programme aims to build scam resilience for three million people across ASEAN, representing one of the region’s largest-ever digital defence initiatives against online scams. Scam Ready ASEAN seeks to equip ASEAN communities with the knowledge, digital confidence, and critical-thinking skills needed to recognise and prevent scams in an increasingly complex online environment.

Online scams have become one of the fastest-growing digital risks facing Southeast Asia, cutting across borders, sectors, and communities. While ASEAN’s digital transformation has created significant economic and social opportunities, it has also increased exposure to cyber-enabled fraud. In 2024 alone, Southeast Asia incurred an estimated $23.6 billion in financial losses due to online scams.

Vietnam lost an estimated VND8 trillion ($307.7 million) to online scams in 2025, according to the Ministry of Public Security. Phishing, social engineering, impersonation, investment fraud, and QR payment scams were most prevalent, increasingly driven by AI, digital payments, and cross-platform tactics. In response, authorities have tightened cybersecurity rules, ramped up public awareness efforts, and strengthened coordination with banks and telecom providers.

As GenAI, digital payments, and social media continue to evolve, scams are becoming more widespread and harder to spot. They are now affecting people from all walks of life–young people, families, older adults, and even those who are just starting to go online.

To keep communities safe from these evolving threats, Scam Ready ASEAN will partner with 20 local organisations across 11 member states to deploy a large-scale train-the-trainer model. By mobilising 2,000 master trainers, the initiative will deliver structured modules and interactive tools such as the Be Scam Ready game (click to play), to at least 550,000 beneficiaries. This grassroots education will be amplified by localised awareness campaigns and a series of six national and three regional policy dialogues, including in Malaysia, to drive a unified, cross-sector defence against online fraud.

“Scams today are no longer isolated incidents–they are a growing, shared challenge that affects people across borders, sectors, and communities,” said Piti Srisangnam, executive director of the ASEAN Foundation. “Across Southeast Asia, we are seeing how scams impact not just individuals, but trust in our digital spaces more broadly. Scam Ready ASEAN is about shifting our approach–from reacting to scams, to preventing them and being better prepared. By working closely with communities, policymakers, and industry, we hope to build a safer digital environment where people feel more confident and protected as ASEAN continues its digital journey.”

“The success of Southeast Asia’s digital economy must be anchored in a foundation of trust,” said Sapna Chadha, vice president for Southeast Asia at Google.

"To stay ahead of bad actors who are evolving their tactics, we are enhancing the security of our products and platforms, while supporting initiatives like the Scam Ready ASEAN programme to ensure that every citizen is empowered with the knowledge to keep themselves safe online. More than just awareness, this is also about investing in a whole-of-ecosystem approach where governments, industry, and civil society work together to protect the region."

At the regional level, ASEAN has also taken important steps to address online scams, including the establishment of the ASEAN Anti-Scam Working Group at the fourth ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting in 2024, which focuses on strengthening cooperation among national anti-scam centres.

Building on this momentum, Scam Ready ASEAN translates ASEAN’s policy commitment into a multi-year programme that promotes a whole-of-society approach to scam prevention, bringing together governments, industry, civil society, and communities to strengthen regional resilience against online fraud.

Hanoi convention to tackle cyber-threats Vietnam is embracing initiatives to tackle escalating cyber-threats that pose significant risks to the country’s economic growth.

Fortinet report reveals surge in AI-enabled cybercrime On May 4, Fortinet released the 2026 Global Threat Landscape Report from FortiGuard Labs, highlighting the rise of AI-enabled cybercrime, contributing to a 389 per cent increase in ransomware victims on-year.