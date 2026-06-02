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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Aboitiz eyes deeper investment in Vietnam's energy, food security

June 02, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
Philippines-based Aboitiz Group is seeking to deepen cooperation and expand investments in Vietnam across energy, food security, and infrastructure.
Aboitiz eyes deeper investment in Vietnam's energy, food security
Aboitiz Group officials met with Party General Secretary and State President To Lam

According to the announcement on June 1, Aboitiz Group met with Party General Secretary and State President To Lam during his state visit to the Philippines, underscoring the strong alignment between Vietnam’s development priorities and the group’s investments in energy, food security, and infrastructure.

The discussions focused on opportunities to support Vietnam’s continued economic expansion and strengthen regional competitiveness, particularly in sectors where Aboitiz has established capabilities and a growing presence. Party General Secretary and State President Lam also expressed support for deeper engagement between Vietnamese and Philippine businesses as both countries pursue shared development goals.

The meeting highlighted the increasingly important role of regional collaboration in strengthening economic resilience, improving supply chains, supporting growing populations, and expanding opportunities for trade, investment, and tourism between the Philippines and Vietnam.

“We believe the economic relationship between Vietnam and the Philippines has significant untapped potential, particularly in agriculture, food security, and sustainable development,” said Aboitiz Foods president and CEO Tristan Aboitiz. “We remain committed to supporting long-term cooperation, investment, and shared growth between our two countries.”

Aboitiz’s investments in Vietnam reflect its commitment to sectors that are central to the country’s long-term development agenda.

Through Aboitiz Foods, the group operates a $45-million feed mill in Long An province, equipped with modern facilities capable of producing 300,000 metric tonnes of animal nutrition feed annually.

In the energy sector, AboitizPower made its first major international investment through the acquisition of a 25 per cent stake in Van Phong Power Co., Ltd., which owns an operational 1,320MW high-efficiency, low-emission coal-fired power plant in Khanh Hoa province. It is currently undergoing the mandatory process of securing government approval.

“We are keen to continue investing in Vietnam’s power sector. This will span both more coal power investments, gas, and especially renewable energy as your country continues to require more energy generation given the demand for growth,” said AboitizPower CFO Sandro Aboitiz.

Beyond energy and food security, Aboitiz InfraCapital is helping strengthen connectivity between the Philippines and Vietnam by expanding direct air links between Cebu and key Vietnamese cities, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, through the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

“We hope to deepen partnerships with Vietnamese travel and tour enterprises so that we can bring more Vietnamese travellers into Cebu, Bohol, and Northern Mindanao and likewise more Filipino travellers into Vietnam,” said Aboitiz InfraCapital president and CEO Cosette Canilao.

Through its investments in strategic industries, Aboitiz is advancing opportunities for sustainable growth and shared prosperity in the Philippines and beyond.

Philippines’ Aboitiz Foods inaugurates $45 million animal feed plant in Long An Philippines’ Aboitiz Foods inaugurates $45 million animal feed plant in Long An

Philippines-based food and agribusiness Aboitiz Foods inaugurated an animal feed plant in the Mekong Delta province of Long An on September 28 with an investment of $45 million.
Aboitiz Group seeks opportunities to invest in Vietnam’s power projects Aboitiz Group seeks opportunities to invest in Vietnam’s power projects

Aboitiz Power, the Philippines' energy company under Aboitiz Group, is interested in investing in Vietnam's energy sector.
AboitizPower to acquire 25 per cent equity stake in VPCL AboitizPower to acquire 25 per cent equity stake in VPCL

Philippine energy company Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) has announced its first major overseas investment with the acquisition of a 25 per cent stake in Van Phong Power Co., Ltd. (VPCL) from Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Aboitiz Philippines Vietnam FDI infrastructure energy food security

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