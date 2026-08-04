Vietnam's recruitment market shows resilience in H1

While overall hiring demand remained broadly flat on-year, employers continued to prioritise strategic and business-critical positions that support growth, operational efficiency, digital transformation and governance.

Vietnam's strong economic fundamentals continued to support recruitment activity. The country attracted $34.65 billion in registered foreign direct investment (FDI), representing a 61 per cent on-year increase, while disbursed FDI reached $13.03 billion, the highest in the past five years.

As business confidence improved, Adecco Vietnam recorded a 32 per cent increase in job requests in Q2 compared with Q1. However, talent availability remained a key challenge, with Adecco recording a 13 per cent decline in candidate applications compared with H1 2025. At the same time, employers continued to face intense competition for highly skilled professionals, particularly in AI, GenAI, data, cloud, cybersecurity and semiconductor-related roles.

Among all industries, manufacturing and engineering recorded the strongest hiring momentum, with job orders increasing by 70 per cent on-year, driven by manufacturing expansion, supply chain transformation and continued investment in advanced manufacturing.

Employers actively sought professionals in engineering, operations, supply chain, procurement, quality management and plant leadership, while demand for B2B sales and marketing remained stable. Talent shortages persisted across engineering, semiconductor, automation and leadership roles.

In the consumer health and retail sector, skincare cosmetics continued to outperform the broader healthcare market, supported by growing skincare awareness and rapid expansion of pharmacy, clinic and e-commerce channels. With the market expected to grow by more than 10 per cent annually, hiring demand in Northern Vietnam increased by 21 per cent on-year.

Companies continued investing in commercial and marketing capabilities, particularly across omnichannel, e-commerce, CRM and D2C functions, while AI adoption created increasing demand for digitally savvy commercial leaders.

Recruitment in technology and financial services also remained strong, with Adecco recording a 44 per cent increase in job orders compared with H1/2025. Hiring focused on AI, GenAI, data, cloud, cybersecurity and semiconductor talent, while financial services employers prioritised corporate banking, relationship management, private banking, risk, compliance and FDI banking professionals. Demand also remained high for Chinese- and Japanese-speaking banking talent.

Demand for payroll, staffing and outsourcing solutions continued to grow as organisations sought greater workforce flexibility, cost optimisation and regulatory compliance. Manufacturing, logistics, fast-moving consumer goods and technology remained the most active sectors, with businesses increasingly adopting integrated HR solutions, cloud payroll systems, electronic labour contracts and technology-enabled workforce management.

Looking ahead to H2, Adecco Vietnam expects hiring demand to remain resilient, supported by continued FDI inflows, digital transformation and business expansion across key industries. Employers are expected to remain selective, with continued demand for AI, technology, engineering, supply chain, financial services and commercial leadership talent. At the same time, demand for staffing, payroll and outsourcing services is expected to strengthen as organisations prioritise workforce agility, compliance and operational efficiency.

"We expect hiring demand to remain resilient throughout H2, although employers will continue to recruit more selectively. High demand for skilled professionals in AI, technology, engineering, supply chain, financial services and leadership positions is expected to persist, while talent shortages in these areas will remain a key challenge," said Nguyen Hoang Thanh Chuong, head of Recruitment Business at Adecco Vietnam.

Recruitment soaring in tech titan positions A number of foreign-invested enterprises are relocating their operations to the north, creating greater demand for local recruitment.

Vietnamese recruitment landscape should expect stable salaries and regular increments The Salary Survey 2024 that was conducted by Robert Walters and released on January 17 reveals that in the face of economic challenges, the Vietnamese recruitment market is displaying remarkable resilience and showing great optimism for 2024.