Sun Group debuts at Seoul International Travel Fair with Phu Quoc deals and Vietnam tourism push

The Sun Group booth attracts a large number of visitors with its interactive activities, destination ecosystem, and promotions.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 June 2026 - Making its first-ever appearance at the Seoul International Travel Fair (SITF) 2026, one of South Korea's largest international travel fairs, held from June 4–7, Sun Group has delivered a meaningful message: "Visit Vietnam: Beloved Destinations – Extraordinary Experiences." The group has showcased iconic destinations including Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Sa Pa, and Ha Long, while telling the story of a Vietnam that is constantly innovating to create unique experiences for global travelers.A special highlight is Sun Group's unveiling of its new development vision for Phu Quoc in the lead‑up to APEC 2027, presented directly to Korean partners and visitors.From the first day of the fair, Sun Group's booth has welcomed a steady stream of visitors. Throughout the four-day event, the booth has organized B2B and B2C networking activities, customer consultations, and introductions to tourism, resort, and aviation products. Interactive programs, including mini-games, souvenir giveaways, and tailored offers for the Korean market, have kept the atmosphere lively for hours, with a continuous flow of engaged visitors.During SITF (June 4–7), travelers have the opportunity to receive a 20% discount on the base fare when booking Sun PhuQuoc Airways tickets via the airline's website or app. The offer applies to the Korean market for one‑way or round‑trip journeys from Korea to Phu Quoc. Limited to 200 Economy Class discount codes, it is valid for flights from June 15 to October 24, 2026 (excluding peak periods as defined by the airline).Visitors also have the chance to win attractive prizes through booth activities, including free round‑trip air tickets on the Seoul–Phu Quoc route (ICN–PQC) and resort vouchers at hotels within Sun Group's ecosystem.By combining destination promotion with airline incentives, Sun Group aims to further encourage South Korean tourists to choose Vietnam for their upcoming holidays, especially Phu Quoc, which is entering a new era of large‑scale investments in projects, products, and experiences all aimed at APEC 2027.

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