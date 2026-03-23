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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sun Group partners with CAI to manage Phu Quoc Airport

March 23, 2026 | 12:43
(0) user say
Sun Group has signed a strategic partnership with Changi Airports International to manage Phu Quoc International Airport and introduce a new 'airport destination' model.
Sun Group partners with CAI to manage Phu Quoc Airport

On March 21, the two companies signed an agreement under which Changi Airports International (CAI) will cooperate in managing the airport, aiming to deliver operations to international 5-star standards. The partnership marks the first time an airport in Vietnam will be managed under such a model.

The announcement means CAI – a member of Changi Airport Group, the operator behind Singapore's world-renowned Changi Airport – will partner with Sun Group across the entire lifecycle of Phu Quoc International Airport. The partnership has so far covered design advisory, operational readiness, system implementation, and now full management after opening.

CAI will also develop international flight networks, working with airlines to expand connectivity, while building a world-class non-aeronautical ecosystem featuring leading global retail, food and beverage, and duty-free brands.

With this partnership, Phu Quoc International Airport will become one of the first airports in Vietnam to be operated by an international partner under 'Changi standards' – a benchmark associated with the pioneering 'airport destination' model. This model redefines airports beyond transportation infrastructure, transforming them into destinations in their own right, offering a diverse mix of attractions, entertainment, cultural experiences, retail, dining and iconic architecture, and even large-scale events.

The milestone also marks a crucial step in elevating Phu Quoc’s service standards right from its gateway, in preparation for the APEC 2027 Summit and the island’s promising long-term development.

Currently, in preparation for this major international event, Sun Group is accelerating the expansion of Phu Quoc Airport (spanning over 1,050 hectares and meeting 4E ICAO standards). The project includes a second runway, Terminal 2 for international passengers, a VIP terminal, and expanded apron and supporting infrastructure. Once completed, the airport will reach a capacity of 24 million passengers per year, with potential expansion to 50 million, laying a strong foundation for sustained growth in both tourism and the regional economy.

This partnership with CAI also reflects Sun Group’s long-term vision of building an integrated aviation – tourism ecosystem.

The model is expected to serve as a foundation for future airport developments led by Sun Group, including Phan Thiet Airport and planned projects in Con Dao and Rach Gia – developed in a synchronised approach across infrastructure, operations, and passenger experience, setting a new benchmark for Vietnam’s aviation and tourism industry on the global stage.

Phu Quoc International Airport expansion approved to meet rising demand Phu Quoc International Airport expansion approved to meet rising demand

As air travel demand continues to rise, planning adjustments are becoming essential to ensure Phu Quoc International Airport can accommodate both short-term events and long-term growth.
Sun PhuQuoc Airways announces deal for Boeing 787 Dreamliners Sun PhuQuoc Airways announces deal for Boeing 787 Dreamliners

Sun PhuQuoc Airways has ordered up to 40 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, positioning the widebody jets as the backbone of its long-haul fleet.
Phu Quoc among Asia’s cheapest flight destinations Phu Quoc among Asia’s cheapest flight destinations

Phu Quoc Island has been ranked fourth among the top 10 destinations with the most affordable flight costs in Asia for 2026, according to UK travel platform Skyscanner.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Phu Quoc International Airport Sun Group Changi Airports International airport aviation

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