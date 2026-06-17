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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sun Group joins partners to develop $360 million aircraft repair complex at Van Don International Airport

June 17, 2026 | 15:38
(0) user say
Sun Group, HAECO, Japan Airlines and Toyota Tsusho have signed a joint venture agreement to invest in and develop a $360 million aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) complex at Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh province.
Signing ceremony of joint venture agreement to invest and develop a complex for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul at Van Don International Airport. Photo: Sungroup
The signing ceremony to invest and develop a complex for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul at Van Don International Airport. Photo: Sungroup

The agreement was signed on June 16 at Van Don International Airport, marking a new milestone for the airport as it becomes the first privately operated airport in Vietnam to partner with international aviation companies to develop a large-scale MRO facility.

The project is expected to strengthen Van Don International Airport’s position as a key aviation gateway and an emerging aviation industry hub in Vietnam.

Under the agreement, the partners will jointly invest in and develop the MRO complex on a site covering more than 20 hectares within the airport.

In its first phase, the facility will be built to international standards and will be capable of accommodating four wide-body aircraft and two narrow-body aircraft simultaneously, making it one of the largest aircraft maintenance centres in Vietnam.

The second phase is expected to expand hangar capacity and operational space to optimise utilisation and improve economic efficiency.

The project is scheduled to become operational in 2028 and is expected to create nearly 1,000 jobs, including around 200 positions for foreign experts and skilled workers.

The investment is also expected to contribute to the development of a highly qualified aviation technical workforce, an area facing growing demand for specialised talent and requiring long-term investment in training and capacity building.

The MRO complex adds to a series of aviation-related developments associated with Sun Group.

Earlier, Sun PhuQuoc Airways launched services on the Ho Chi Minh City-Van Don route, operating four return flights per week.

In July, the airline plans to introduce three additional strategic domestic routes, including Hanoi-Nha Trang with three daily flights, Ho Chi Minh City-Haiphong with one daily flight, and Haiphong-Phu Quoc with one daily flight.

According to the project partners, the MRO complex is expected to support the long-term growth of Vietnam’s aviation sector while enhancing the country’s maintenance capabilities amid rising aircraft fleets and increasing regional air traffic demand.

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By Thai An

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