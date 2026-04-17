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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sun Group partners with China's Gold Mantis in $2.3 billion deal

April 17, 2026 | 18:05
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Sun Group has signed a $2.3 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gold Mantis, China’s top interior design brand and a globally renowned name in fit-out and decoration.
Sun Group partners with China's Gold Mantis in $2.3 billion deal

The agreement was sealed on April 14 during the official visit of a high-level Vietnamese delegation to China. The MoU outlines a comprehensive strategic collaboration in advanced interior design, fit-out, and technology application.

At the core of the 2026–2031 cooperation is the deployment of cutting-edge technologies such as building information modelling, along with integrated architectural and interior design solutions for Vietnam’s key national projects.

Gold Mantis will act as Sun Group’s strategic partner in realising the interior fit-out for the landmark complex, including an airport and other critical facilities, serving the APEC 2027 Conference in Phu Quoc. This nationally symbolic undertaking is currently the focus of Sun Group’s full resources to accelerate progress.

Sun Group has partnered with a number of international giants to collaborate on projects serving APEC and Phu Quoc in general.

With a firm commitment to green, clean, aesthetically refined, and environmentally responsible interior design that prioritises public health, Gold Mantis pledges to leverage its vast experience in designing and fitting out specialised facilities such as airports, theatres, luxury hotels, and convention centres. This expertise will help elevate the quality and visual appeal of Sun Group’s flagship projects.

Dang Minh Truong, chairman of Sun Group, said, “We share a vision of developing projects that leave lasting, valuable architectural legacies for our country. Collaborating with a global partner like Gold Mantis gives our team the opportunity to absorb modern construction technology, master the process, and elevate Vietnamese construction firms within the global value chain.”

Founded in 1993, Gold Mantis' portfolio includes mega-projects such as Beijing Daxing International Airport, one of the world’s most modern airports, Angkor International Airport in Cambodia, the China National Opera House, and the Hangzhou International Exhibition Centre. It currently employs over 10,000 skilled professionals and manages an annual investment portfolio exceeding $27 billion.

It is also the first company in China’s architectural design and decoration sector to be publicly listed. Gold Mantis owns brands including HBA, the hotel design and interior group behind Hilton, Hyatt, Four Seasons, and Ritz-Carlton.

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A consortium led by Sun Group was chosen by Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee as the strategic investor for the $3.76 billion Binh Quoi-Thanh Da New Urban Area, according to a committee submission sent to Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council on February 5.
Sun Group takes controlling stake in Vietnam Digital Asset JSC Sun Group takes controlling stake in Vietnam Digital Asset JSC

Sun Group has become the controlling shareholder in newly established Vietnam Digital Asset JSC, committing 64 per cent of its initial $40 million charter capital.
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Sun Group has signed a strategic partnership with Changi Airports International to manage Phu Quoc International Airport and introduce a new 'airport destination' model.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Sun Group Gold Mantis partnership china chinese

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