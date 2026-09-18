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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ring Road 5 project to start in third quarter

September 18, 2026 | 20:00
(0) user say
The construction of the Hanoi Capital Region Ring Road 5, worth over VND288 trillion ($11.5 billion), is scheduled to kick off in the third quarter of 2027.
Ring Road 5 project to start in third quarter
Ring Road 5 project is planned to kick off in the third quarter of 2027. The perspective of the project, source: Ministry of Construction

A specialised agency of the Ministry of Construction is coordinating with localities to finalise draft Resolution No. 38/2026/QH16 dated August 24 of the National Assembly, on the building of the ring road. The draft is expected to be completed in late September and submitted to the competent authority in October.

Once the resolution is passed, the managing agency will work with the Ministry of Finance to allocate investment funds and select a consulting unit to develop the project. The preparation process is expected to take approximately 4–6 months.

If the work is carried out in parallel, the project aims to commence in the third quarter, or even earlier if preparatory conditions are completed ahead of schedule.

For 2026-2030, the central government budget is expected to allocate approximately $2.3 billion to develop around 116 km of the main expressway through Ninh Binh, Hung Yen, Haiphong and Bac Ninh, which is the eastern section.

The government will allocate approximately $2.4 billion from the central government budget during 2026-2030 to invest in this section. The component projects using central government funding allocated during this period are expected to be completed by 2030 and put into operation from 2031.

The eastern section was selected for investment first because it is located in an area with high transportation demand, plays a driving role in economic development, and has the potential to connect with the Cau Gie - Ninh Binh and Hanoi - Bac Giang expressways.

Upon completion, the route is expected to create an additional inter-regional transportation corridor, support traffic diversion from afar, and reduce pressure on traffic routes heading towards the central Hanoi area.

The remaining section will be studied, and appropriate resources will be mobilised for phased implementation. The entire route is targeted for completion before 2035.

The project will require approximately 4,011 hectares of land, including 1,776 ha of rice-growing land. Of this, 1,590 ha is land dedicated to growing two or more rice crops annually. The project will also require approximately 210 ha of forestry land and 2,025 ha of other land.

To maintain the 2027 commencement timeline, land clearance must be prepared in parallel with the investment procedures. According to the plan, approximately 50-70 per cent of the land needs to be cleared by the time of commencement. The remaining clearance is expected to be completed before the second quarter of 2028.

Four mega highway projects to kick off Four mega highway projects to kick off

The construction of inter-regional highway projects and Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road No.3 will start in mid-June, according to the prime minister's plan.
Key road opens investing avenues Key road opens investing avenues

The megaproject of Ring Road 3, which started construction this month, can help more clearly shape the face of a multipolar Ho Chi Minh City urban area and create new development impetus for the real estate market.
An Khai Hung launches IKI Village residential project in Ho Chi Minh City An Khai Hung launches IKI Village residential project in Ho Chi Minh City

An Khai Hung Investment has broken ground on a residential project in Ho Chi Minh City, featuring private green gardens and direct access to Ring Road 3.
Hanoi plans congestion charges within Ring Road 1 from 2028 Hanoi plans congestion charges within Ring Road 1 from 2028

Hanoi is planning to introduce congestion charges for road vehicles entering the city centre within Ring Road 1 from January 1, 2028, with the scheme set to expand to Ring Road 2 in 2030 and Ring Road 3 in 2032.
National Assembly passes Ring Road 5 project National Assembly passes Ring Road 5 project

The National Assembly, on August 24, passed a resolution approving the investment policy for the Hanoi Capital Region Ring Road 5 project.
Hanoi to break ground and inaugurate 16 infrastructure projects ahead of National Day Hanoi to break ground and inaugurate 16 infrastructure projects ahead of National Day

Hanoi People’s Committee sets a plan to break ground and inaugurate 16 works and projects, including 11 projects open to traffic and five to start on September 2.

By Nguyen Kim

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TagTag:
Ring Road 5 the Hanoi Capital Region Hanoi ring road

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