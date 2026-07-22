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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Quantinuum and SoftBank publish quantum computing white paper

July 22, 2026 | 10:21
(0) user say
Quantinuum and SoftBank published "Quantum Computing Frontiers," a joint white paper mapping two commercially relevant quantum computing application areas as the technology advances toward the fault-tolerant era.

TOKYO and BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantinuum (NASDAQ: QNT) and SoftBank Corp. ("SoftBank") today announced the publication of "Quantum Computing Frontiers," a joint white paper that maps two commercially-relevant quantum computing application areas against Quantinuum's hardware roadmap. The analysis examines how advances in quantum hardware and algorithms could affect when these applications become practical for industrial use.

The paper focuses on two representative application domains that SoftBank is actively using Quantinuum's systems to research: quantum chemistry for new materials discovery and energy research, and topological data analysis for large-scale graph analytics, including for telecommunications fraud detection. The authors anchor their assessment of the scalability of these two application areas against Quantinuum's published hardware roadmap, examining how projected advances in hardware capabilities and algorithms may enable the commercial readiness of future industrial applications.

Building on this use-case roadmap, the paper also examines how quantum computing, AI, and high-performance computing could be integrated into future computing infrastructure. It considers how progress across successive hardware generations could inform future quantum AI data center services and related business models, a key focus of the Quantinuum and SoftBank partnership announced last year.

"The key takeaway of this study is that organizations do not need to wait for large-scale, fault-tolerant systems to explore where quantum computing can begin creating value," said Duncan Jones, General Manager, Applications Group at Quantinuum. "By using today's systems to develop, benchmark and refine applications in areas such as quantum chemistry and graph analytics, enterprises can build the technical and operational readiness needed for the next era of quantum-enabled computing."

"The question is no longer whether quantum computing may deliver value, but rather which problem classes become executable at which stage of hardware maturity," said Ryuji Wakikawa, Senior Vice President & CTO at SoftBank Corp. "However, we believe progress in hardware must be complemented by equally strong developments in quantum algorithms and the integration of quantum systems with AI and high-performance computing."

The white paper discusses illustrative scenarios describing how representative applications, technology maturity, and potential market opportunities may evolve over time under stated assumptions. The analysis provided in the paper is intended to provide a conceptual framework for understanding potential market evolution and does not represent financial guidance or forecasts. These analyses are intended to support discussion of future technology development and should not be interpreted as commitments regarding commercialization, infrastructure investment, products, services, or financial performance.

The full white paper is available to download on the SoftBank and Quantinuum websites.

To learn more, please visit https://www.softbank.jp/en/corp/ and www.quantinuum.com

By PR Newswire

Quantinuum

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TagTag:
Quantinuum softbank Quantum Computing Frontiers

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