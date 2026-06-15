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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Kaopiz and QuantumTX sign MoU for AI-powered IoT healthcare solutions for Asia's elderly

June 15, 2026 | 14:05
(0) user say
Kaopiz and QuantumTX have signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Vietnam-Singapore Tech Connect Forum to co-develop AI-powered IoT healthcare solutions for Asia's aging population, combining QuantumTX's MitoCharge technology with Kaopiz's software and AI engineering capabilities.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 June 2026 - Kaopiz Holdings and QuantumTX announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to co-develop next-generation preventive healthcare solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence, IoT engineering, and advanced health data platforms.

Kaopiz × QuantumTX sign MOU at Vietnam–Singapore Tech Connect Forum to co-develop next-generation healthcare solutions
Kaopiz × QuantumTX sign MOU at Vietnam–Singapore Tech Connect Forum to co-develop next-generation healthcare solutions

The agreement was signed at the Vietnam–Singapore Tech Connect Forum held at Raffles City Convention Centre, Singapore, in the presence of To Lam, General Secretary and President of Vietnam, and Dr. Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-Charge of Energy and Science & Technology (MTI), Singapore - underscoring the partnership's significance at the highest levels of Vietnam-Singapore bilateral cooperation.

Combining Hardware Innovation with Full-Stack Software & AI Engineering

QuantumTX contributes its proprietary MitoCharge technology - a clinically researched muscle-mitochondria activation system that delivers the physiological benefits of exercise without physical stress - purpose-built for the world's rapidly aging population.

Kaopiz Holdings brings a 1,000-strong team of software engineers and IoT specialists with a proven delivery track record across healthcare, medical technology, and enterprise digital transformation. The combined capability spans:
  1. End-to-end IoT device control software and embedded systems integration
  1. AI-driven health data collection, processing, and analytics platforms
  1. Cross-platform mobile applications for personalized health companion experiences
  1. Cloud-based remote device management and real-time monitoring systems
  1. Healthcare data security compliance aligned with applicable international standards
"Partnering with Kaopiz accelerates our next-generation product development while opening the door for MitoCharge technology to reach users across Vietnam and Southeast Asia." - Ivan Goh, CEO, QuantumTX

Three Strategic Pillars of Collaboration

1. IoT Device & Software Development

Kaopiz will research, design, develop, and maintain software solutions deeply integrated with QuantumTX's IoT medical devices, targeting the healthcare and rehabilitation sector.

2. Technical Support & Information Exchange

Kaopiz will embed advanced AI, Cloud Computing, and Data Analytics capabilities into QuantumTX's medical device ecosystem, enabling predictive health insights, personalized rehabilitation guidance, and remote patient monitoring at scale.

3. Joint Market Development

Both companies will co-promote combined solutions to partners and customers across Vietnam, Singapore, and international markets, and will co-participate in healthcare technology projects, conferences, and exhibitions in the region.
"Population aging is a shared challenge that both Vietnam and Singapore must solve, and we believe technology is the key. Kaopiz is committed to leveraging our full expertise in software, AI, and IoT to co-develop next-generation healthcare solutions with QuantumTX, serving millions of people worldwide." - Le Van Hoang, CEO, Kaopiz Holdings

A Milestone in Vietnam - Singapore Technology Cooperation

The MOU signing took place as part of the State Visit to the Republic of Singapore, at a forum co-organized by Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Science & Technology, Ministry of Finance, VSIP, and Enterprise Singapore. The forum brought together government leaders, research institutions, and enterprises from both nations to advance cooperation in science, technology, innovation, and sustainable development.

This partnership marks a tangible step in translating government-level bilateral commitment into commercial technology co-development, with a direct focus on healthcare innovation that addresses one of the most pressing demographic challenges shared by both Vietnam and Singapore.

https://kaopiz.com/en/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Kaopiz

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TagTag:
Kaopiz QuantumTX Healthcare solutions Asia AIpowered IoT

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