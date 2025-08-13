Corporate

Sheraton Saigon celebrates Vietnam-Indonesia ties with cultural series

August 13, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
Saigon Café at Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel is hosting ‘Ticket to Indonesia’, a culinary and cultural offering running from August 8 to 20.

The event, part of the hotel’s ‘Ticket to Asia’ series, marks 70 years of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Indonesia and showcases Indonesia’s culinary heritage and traditional performing arts.

Sheraton Saigon celebrates Vietnam-Indonesia ties with cultural series

'Ticket to Indonesia' marks 70 years of diplomatic ties. Photo: Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera

The opening ceremony on August 12 welcomed diplomats, representatives from the Indonesian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, officials from Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City, media partners, and regular patrons. Attendees enjoyed traditional Balinese dances and live music performed by the Guntur Madu troupe, known for preserving Balinese cultural traditions.

“This is more than a gastronomic event, it is a cultural bridge where our nations meet through flavours, music, and art,” said Adiguna Wijaya, acting consul general of Indonesia in Ho Chi Minh City. “It provides an opportunity to reflect on seven decades of friendship and explore new avenues for collaboration.”

Guest chefs Aditya Maulana Saputra and Tedi Rizki Hariansyah from Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City curated the menu, highlighting signature dishes from across Indonesia.

“Indonesian cuisine is a harmony of deep-rooted traditions and regional diversity, where every dish tells its own story,” Saputra said. “Through ‘Ticket to Indonesia,’ we hope Vietnamese diners experience authentic flavours, from the hearty sop buntut to refreshing gado-gado and aromatic Nasi Bali.”

Menu highlights include sop buntut, a spiced oxtail soup; rendang Padang, slow-cooked beef recognised by CNN as one of the world’s most delicious dishes; sate Padang with West Sumatran spices; gado-gado, a vegetable and peanut sauce salad; and Nasi Bali, served with aromatic herbs and sambal. These dishes are served alongside Saigon Café’s premium seafood buffet, featuring lobster, oysters, sashimi, scallops, and other international offerings.

Sheraton Saigon celebrates Vietnam-Indonesia ties with cultural series

Balinese dances and flavours star at the event. Photo: Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera

According to Julian Wong, general manager of Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel, the event reinforces the hotel’s commitment to cultural and culinary experiences.

“This offering will connect our guests to distinctive flavours, stories, and artistry, celebrating the enduring friendship between Vietnam and Indonesia,” Wong said.

‘Ticket to Indonesia’ integrates gastronomy, performance art, and diplomatic significance, allowing participants to engage with Indonesia’s culture while reinforcing bilateral relations. The event also reflects Ho Chi Minh City’s growing role as a hub for international cultural exchange and highlights Sheraton’s approach to combining hospitality with cultural engagement.

Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel reveals culinary delights Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel reveals culinary delights

Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel launched a series of exciting culinary programmes on September 7, offering an array of experiences for gastronomes in Ho Chi Minh City.
Culinary journey curated by Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel’s lady chefs Culinary journey curated by Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel’s lady chefs

Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel has unveiled a series of culinary programmes curated by talented female chefs throughout October, all under the theme “Inspired by Her”.
Sheraton Saigon unveils artistic mooncake collection for 2025 Sheraton Saigon unveils artistic mooncake collection for 2025

Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel has unveiled its 2025 mooncake collection, blending tradition, artistry, and elegant design in a unique culinary experience.

By Khanh Linh

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel Vietnam-Indonesia diplomatic relations cultural

