Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Carlsberg Vietnam and Grab encourage responsible enjoyment and safer mobility

January 16, 2026 | 19:55
(0) user say
On January 16, Carlsberg Vietnam and Grab signed an MoU to promote responsible drinking and safer mobility across Vietnam.

The partnership builds on the regional agreement announced by Carlsberg Asia and Grab, translating a shared ambition for safer celebrations in Southeast Asia into meaningful local action.

Central to this collaboration is a clear purpose: every celebration should end with a safe journey home. By combining Carlsberg Vietnam’s diverse portfolio with Grab’s extensive mobility ecosystem, the two companies aim to make responsible enjoyment a convenient, accessible choice for consumers nationwide.

The partnership also reinforces Carlsberg Vietnam’s long-standing commitment to its Zero Accident Culture, placing safety first at the core of both its operations and its engagement with consumers, in line with the group’s vision.

Carlsberg Vietnam and Grab encourage responsible enjoyment and safer mobility
Representatives of Carlsberg Vietnam and Grab Vietnam at the MoU signing ceremony, marking a strategic partnership to promote responsible drinking and safer mobility in Vietnam

Under the MoU, Carlsberg Vietnam and Grab are advancing a collaboration that integrates responsible enjoyment across multiple consumer moments, channels, and brands.

The partnership brings together Grab’s digital ecosystem, including mobility solutions, media capabilities, and mobility-related incentives such as ride vouchers, with Carlsberg Vietnam’s on-the-ground execution through participating outlets nationwide.

Together, the two companies are embedding responsible drinking messages directly into consumption occasions, reinforcing the connection between enjoying beer responsibly and choosing safe mobility.

By leveraging Grab’s media and technology platforms, responsible enjoyment is communicated at key moments throughout the consumer journey. In parallel, Carlsberg Vietnam works closely with its outlet partners to turn these messages into practical actions, making safe journeys home more accessible and intuitive for consumers.

“Carlsberg Vietnam has always been about more than brewing great beer; it’s about creating meaningful moments of connection,” said Andrew Khan, managing director of Carlsberg Vietnam. “By partnering with Grab, we are making responsible enjoyment easier and more accessible. Alongside great beer experiences, we want consumers to feel confident that getting home safely is already part of the journey.”

Safety is deeply embedded in Carlsberg Vietnam’s culture. Across its brewery, offices, and sales teams, employees receive continuous safety training and are encouraged to take personal ownership of their own wellbeing and that of others. This culture supports the Carlsberg Group’s Together Towards ZERO and Beyond ambition, particularly the goal of a zero-accident workplace.

Employees are empowered to share safety observations openly, reinforcing transparency and shared responsibility. Company-wide initiatives such as the annual Health & Safety Day, alongside milestones like 1.4 million safe working hours during the Phu Bai Brewery expansion, demonstrate how safety and operational excellence progress hand in hand.

Grab is equally committed to encouraging safe mobility across Vietnam. The platform is built with safety-by-design features such as the in-app Safety Centre, Share My Ride, emergency assistance options, trip monitoring, and number masking. These features are complemented by driver-partner onboarding and refresher training, helmet and seatbelt reminders, and public-awareness messages that reinforce a simple rule: when you drink, don’t drive.

“Safety is not just a rule at Carlsberg Vietnam; it’s part of who we are,” Khan added. “From our Phu Bai Brewery to our sales teams and offices, every employee is encouraged to take responsibility for their own safety and for those around them. This mindset has guided the way we work for years, and it’s the same spirit we want to share with the communities that enjoy our beers. Through our partnership with Grab, we’re extending that mindset into everyday life, helping ensure every celebration ends as safely as it begins.”

Carlsberg Vietnam and Grab encourage responsible enjoyment and safer mobility
Managing director of Carlsberg Vietnam and country head of Grab Vietnam exchange the signed MoU to promote responsiibility drinking and safer mobility in Vietnam

The partnership reflects Carlsberg Vietnam’s commitment to extending its safety mindset beyond the workplace, together with Grab Vietnam, into everyday consumer occasions.

Ma Tuan Trong, country head of Grab Vietnam, added, “As a platform that provides accessible and reliable services for millions of Vietnamese every day, Grab is proud to partner with Carlsberg Vietnam to advance responsible mobility. Together, we’re using technology to make safe travel choices easier and to remind everyone of a simple truth: when you drink, don’t drive.”

The Vietnam partnership builds on the broader Carlsberg Asia–Grab collaboration, which has been driving responsible enjoyment across Southeast Asia since its launch in late 2024. The regional initiative integrates Carlsberg’s premium beer experiences with Grab’s digital ecosystem, spanning mobility, food delivery, and dine-out services, embedding responsible drinking messages into everyday occasions.

Carlsberg Vietnam and Grab encourage responsible enjoyment and safer mobility
(From left to right) Arindam Varanasi, vice president of Commercial Asia, Carlsberg; Ken Mandel, regional managing director and head of GrabAds and Enterprise Customers; Russell Close, Global eCommerce director, Carlsberg; Jerry Lim, group managing director and regional head of Commercial & Support, Grab Sales & Support

For more than three decades, Carlsberg Vietnam has grown alongside the people and communities of this country, bringing world-class brewing standards, meaningful local engagement, and a commitment to sustainability and responsibility.

Through this partnership with Grab, that commitment extends even further. What begins with a shared toast can now end with a safe journey home – a small but meaningful action that reflects Carlsberg Vietnam’s enduring purpose of brewing for a better today and tomorrow.

Carlsberg offers excellence in Vietnam Carlsberg offers excellence in Vietnam

The inauguration of Carlsberg’s expanded Phu Bai brewery represents commitment to build a world-class supply chain in one of Asia’s most dynamic markets. Joy Rice, vice president for Supply Chain of Carlsberg Asia, shared her insights with VIR’s Van Mai on how operational excellence and sustainability go hand-in-hand, and what’s next for the group’s ambitions.
Carlsberg Vietnam accelerates drive towards net-zero emissions Carlsberg Vietnam accelerates drive towards net-zero emissions

As Vietnam advances towards its 2050 net-zero vision, businesses are expected to play a decisive role in enabling the country's green transition. At the Green Economy Forum 2025, Carlsberg Vietnam shared how a long-standing foreign-invested enterprise is reshaping its operations and energy strategy to align with Vietnam's sustainability goals.
Advancing the net-zero journey: Carlsberg Vietnam’s sustainability progress in 2025 Advancing the net-zero journey: Carlsberg Vietnam’s sustainability progress in 2025

As Vietnam accelerates its green transition and advances towards its national target of net-zero emissions by 2050, sustainability is increasingly shaping how businesses operate, grow, and create long-term value for society.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Carlsberg Vietnam grab drink-driving responsible drinking CSR partnership

Related Contents

BW Industrial announces $120 million strategic partnership

BW Industrial announces $120 million strategic partnership

Advancing the net-zero journey: Carlsberg Vietnam’s sustainability progress in 2025

Advancing the net-zero journey: Carlsberg Vietnam’s sustainability progress in 2025

Grab acquires AI robotics firm Infermove to boost last mile delivery

Grab acquires AI robotics firm Infermove to boost last mile delivery

Tokio Marine Vietnam supports children with autism through art education project

Tokio Marine Vietnam supports children with autism through art education project

SCG initiative addresses social inclusion and inequality

SCG initiative addresses social inclusion and inequality

GreenYellow brings solar energy to light up remote schools in Tuyen Quang province

GreenYellow brings solar energy to light up remote schools in Tuyen Quang province

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Carlsberg Vietnam and Grab encourage responsible enjoyment and safer mobility

Carlsberg Vietnam and Grab encourage responsible enjoyment and safer mobility

Innovation and ESG practices drive green transition in the digital era

Innovation and ESG practices drive green transition in the digital era

US-Vietnam partnership targets tilapia development and soy-based aquafeed trade

US-Vietnam partnership targets tilapia development and soy-based aquafeed trade

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020