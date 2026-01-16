Carlsberg Vietnam and Grab encourage responsible enjoyment and safer mobility

The partnership builds on the regional agreement announced by Carlsberg Asia and Grab, translating a shared ambition for safer celebrations in Southeast Asia into meaningful local action.

Central to this collaboration is a clear purpose: every celebration should end with a safe journey home. By combining Carlsberg Vietnam’s diverse portfolio with Grab’s extensive mobility ecosystem, the two companies aim to make responsible enjoyment a convenient, accessible choice for consumers nationwide.

The partnership also reinforces Carlsberg Vietnam’s long-standing commitment to its Zero Accident Culture, placing safety first at the core of both its operations and its engagement with consumers, in line with the group’s vision.

Representatives of Carlsberg Vietnam and Grab Vietnam at the MoU signing ceremony, marking a strategic partnership to promote responsible drinking and safer mobility in Vietnam

Under the MoU, Carlsberg Vietnam and Grab are advancing a collaboration that integrates responsible enjoyment across multiple consumer moments, channels, and brands.

The partnership brings together Grab’s digital ecosystem, including mobility solutions, media capabilities, and mobility-related incentives such as ride vouchers, with Carlsberg Vietnam’s on-the-ground execution through participating outlets nationwide.

Together, the two companies are embedding responsible drinking messages directly into consumption occasions, reinforcing the connection between enjoying beer responsibly and choosing safe mobility.

By leveraging Grab’s media and technology platforms, responsible enjoyment is communicated at key moments throughout the consumer journey. In parallel, Carlsberg Vietnam works closely with its outlet partners to turn these messages into practical actions, making safe journeys home more accessible and intuitive for consumers.

“Carlsberg Vietnam has always been about more than brewing great beer; it’s about creating meaningful moments of connection,” said Andrew Khan, managing director of Carlsberg Vietnam. “By partnering with Grab, we are making responsible enjoyment easier and more accessible. Alongside great beer experiences, we want consumers to feel confident that getting home safely is already part of the journey.”

Safety is deeply embedded in Carlsberg Vietnam’s culture. Across its brewery, offices, and sales teams, employees receive continuous safety training and are encouraged to take personal ownership of their own wellbeing and that of others. This culture supports the Carlsberg Group’s Together Towards ZERO and Beyond ambition, particularly the goal of a zero-accident workplace.

Employees are empowered to share safety observations openly, reinforcing transparency and shared responsibility. Company-wide initiatives such as the annual Health & Safety Day, alongside milestones like 1.4 million safe working hours during the Phu Bai Brewery expansion, demonstrate how safety and operational excellence progress hand in hand.

Grab is equally committed to encouraging safe mobility across Vietnam. The platform is built with safety-by-design features such as the in-app Safety Centre, Share My Ride, emergency assistance options, trip monitoring, and number masking. These features are complemented by driver-partner onboarding and refresher training, helmet and seatbelt reminders, and public-awareness messages that reinforce a simple rule: when you drink, don’t drive.

“Safety is not just a rule at Carlsberg Vietnam; it’s part of who we are,” Khan added. “From our Phu Bai Brewery to our sales teams and offices, every employee is encouraged to take responsibility for their own safety and for those around them. This mindset has guided the way we work for years, and it’s the same spirit we want to share with the communities that enjoy our beers. Through our partnership with Grab, we’re extending that mindset into everyday life, helping ensure every celebration ends as safely as it begins.”

Managing director of Carlsberg Vietnam and country head of Grab Vietnam exchange the signed MoU to promote responsiibility drinking and safer mobility in Vietnam

The partnership reflects Carlsberg Vietnam’s commitment to extending its safety mindset beyond the workplace, together with Grab Vietnam, into everyday consumer occasions.

Ma Tuan Trong, country head of Grab Vietnam, added, “As a platform that provides accessible and reliable services for millions of Vietnamese every day, Grab is proud to partner with Carlsberg Vietnam to advance responsible mobility. Together, we’re using technology to make safe travel choices easier and to remind everyone of a simple truth: when you drink, don’t drive.”

The Vietnam partnership builds on the broader Carlsberg Asia–Grab collaboration, which has been driving responsible enjoyment across Southeast Asia since its launch in late 2024. The regional initiative integrates Carlsberg’s premium beer experiences with Grab’s digital ecosystem, spanning mobility, food delivery, and dine-out services, embedding responsible drinking messages into everyday occasions.

(From left to right) Arindam Varanasi, vice president of Commercial Asia, Carlsberg; Ken Mandel, regional managing director and head of GrabAds and Enterprise Customers; Russell Close, Global eCommerce director, Carlsberg; Jerry Lim, group managing director and regional head of Commercial & Support, Grab Sales & Support

For more than three decades, Carlsberg Vietnam has grown alongside the people and communities of this country, bringing world-class brewing standards, meaningful local engagement, and a commitment to sustainability and responsibility.

Through this partnership with Grab, that commitment extends even further. What begins with a shared toast can now end with a safe journey home – a small but meaningful action that reflects Carlsberg Vietnam’s enduring purpose of brewing for a better today and tomorrow.

