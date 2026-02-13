Corporate

Mintegral report flags tougher growth phase for non-gaming apps

February 13, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
The global non-gaming app market is entering a more sophisticated phase, marked by automation, tighter performance metrics and surging competition across finance and lifestyle categories.
Mintegral report flags tougher growth phase for non-gaming apps

On February 12, in Singapore, Mintegral, a global programmatic advertising platform, published its 2026 Global Non-Gaming App Trends Report, outlining how app marketers are reshaping strategies amid a more demanding growth environment.

Produced in partnership with advertising intelligence platform Insightrackr, the report draws on aggregated, anonymised data from more than 100 markets from 2025. It examines how non-gaming app developers are refining user acquisition, monetisation and creative strategies as competition intensifies, automation accelerates, and pressure to prove return on investment (ROI) mounts.

Mobile marketers are facing higher acquisition costs, more complex user journeys and closer scrutiny over advertising budgets. At the same time, non-gaming verticals, including finance, utilities, education and lifestyle, continue to expand globally, increasing the need for performance-led, data-driven approaches.

AI is no longer confined to standalone applications. While platforms such as ChatGPT and Perplexity remain high-profile examples, the report finds that AI-powered features embedded within education and utility apps are delivering notable revenue uplifts. AI is becoming an enabling layer across categories rather than a genre in its own right.

Short-form drama apps are emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments. Six of the top global apps in this category recorded triple-digit on-year revenue growth in 2025, pointing to a structural shift in video consumption habits towards episodic, mobile-first storytelling.

Advertisers are moving away from install-driven campaigns in favour of longer-term value metrics. Adoption of automated bidding tools is accelerating, with Mintegral reporting more than 50 per cent growth in ad spend through its Smart Bidding solutions. The emphasis is increasingly on sustainable profitability rather than rapid user volume alone.

The number of advertisers continues to climb sharply in key sectors. Finance and Business saw a 43.5 per cent increase in advertiser numbers, while Life Services rose by 42 per cent, signalling crowded conditions where precision targeting and creative differentiation are critical.

Erick Fang, CEO of Mintegral, said the sector is entering a more mature phase. “The non-gaming app landscape is undergoing rapid transformation. Developers who combine automated, ROI-based user acquisition with immersive video formats are finding ways to scale while maintaining profitability.”

The report also highlights diverging operating system dynamics. Android remains the volume leader for user acquisition, while iOS continues to generate higher average revenues, particularly in Finance and Life Services categories.

In monetisation, video formats dominate. Rewarded video delivered the strongest returns globally, with eCPMs reaching up to 165 times those of standard banner ads on iOS. North America remains the most lucrative market for these formats, especially within Short Drama and Utility apps.

Overall, the findings suggest that 2026 will reward marketers who prioritise automation, creative quality and disciplined ROI measurement in an increasingly competitive global app economy.

Rounds to invest $20 million in app acquisitions in 2025 Rounds to invest $20 million in app acquisitions in 2025

Rounds, one of the global leaders in app acquisition and mobile asset optimisation powered by machine learning, announced its entry into the Vietnamese market on June 17 with a strategic commitment to invest $20 million in 2025.
Hong Kong's Tevo forms strategic partnership with MobiFone Global Hong Kong's Tevo forms strategic partnership with MobiFone Global

Tevo and MobiFone Global signed a strategic partnership on September 10 to co-publish mobile applications on the global market.
Vietnamese spend $2.1 billion on food delivery apps in 2025 Vietnamese spend $2.1 billion on food delivery apps in 2025

Vietnamese consumers spent an estimated $2.1 billion on food delivery orders via mobile applications in 2025, according to Momentum Works.

By Nguyen Huong

Mintegral

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

