Keppel receives investment registration certificate for Saigon Centre Phase 3

Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang (left, back row) and Singapore’s Minister-in-Charge of Energy and Science and Technology Dr. Tan See Leng (right, back row), withnessed the representative of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance granted the investment registration certificate for Saigon Centre Phase 3 to Keppel’s representative

The certificate was presented at the Vietnam-Singapore Connectivity Ministerial Meeting (CMM), witnessed by the co-chairs Nguyen Van Thang, Minister of Finance and Dr. Tan See Leng, Minister-in-Charge of Energy and Science and Technology of Singapore.

The CMM is a key economic platform established under the Singapore-Vietnam Connectivity Framework Agreement to promote cooperation between both countries in key sectors such as energy, sustainability, connectivity and innovation.

According to Joseph Low, president (Vietnam), Real Estate, Keppel, the company was grateful for the continued trust and support from the Vietnamese authorities, which have enabled it to advance the development of Saigon Centre, a landmark development in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City.

“As a global asset manager and operator with deep expertise in sustainability solutions, Keppel is committed to continue contributing to Vietnam’s development through projects in infrastructure, real estate and connectivity that create long-term value for the community,” said Low.

Keppel has been present in Vietnam for more than three decades and is one of the largest foreign real estate investors in the country, contributing to the country’s urban transformation through high-quality, sustainable developments.

Strategically located in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City’s central business district, fronting Le Loi, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Huynh Thuc Khang and Pasteur streets, Saigon Centre is a vibrant mixed-use development that integrates retail, office and hospitality spaces.

The first two phases of Saigon Centre have established a premium commercial hub that caters to a diverse range of tenants and customers.

Phase 3 of Saigon Centre is envisioned to be a premier green development, offering high-quality office, retail, and hospitality spaces thoughtfully designed with sustainability and community at its core. This latest phase will further contribute towards enhancing the vibrancy of Ho Chi Minh City’s urban landscape and reinforce Keppel’s long-term commitment to Vietnam.

