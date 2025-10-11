Corporate

Keppel receives investment registration certificate for Saigon Centre Phase 3

October 11, 2025 | 18:04
(0) user say
The Real Estate Division of Keppel received the investment registration certificate for Phase 3 of Saigon Centre, the company’s flagship mixed-use development in Vietnam at the Vietnam-Singapore Connectivity Ministerial Meeting held in Hanoi on October 10.
Keppel receives investment registration certificate for Saigon Centre Phase 3
Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang (left, back row) and Singapore’s Minister-in-Charge of Energy and Science and Technology Dr. Tan See Leng (right, back row), withnessed the representative of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance granted the investment registration certificate for Saigon Centre Phase 3 to Keppel’s representative

The certificate was presented at the Vietnam-Singapore Connectivity Ministerial Meeting (CMM), witnessed by the co-chairs Nguyen Van Thang, Minister of Finance and Dr. Tan See Leng, Minister-in-Charge of Energy and Science and Technology of Singapore.

The CMM is a key economic platform established under the Singapore-Vietnam Connectivity Framework Agreement to promote cooperation between both countries in key sectors such as energy, sustainability, connectivity and innovation.

According to Joseph Low, president (Vietnam), Real Estate, Keppel, the company was grateful for the continued trust and support from the Vietnamese authorities, which have enabled it to advance the development of Saigon Centre, a landmark development in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City.

“As a global asset manager and operator with deep expertise in sustainability solutions, Keppel is committed to continue contributing to Vietnam’s development through projects in infrastructure, real estate and connectivity that create long-term value for the community,” said Low.

Keppel has been present in Vietnam for more than three decades and is one of the largest foreign real estate investors in the country, contributing to the country’s urban transformation through high-quality, sustainable developments.

Strategically located in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City’s central business district, fronting Le Loi, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Huynh Thuc Khang and Pasteur streets, Saigon Centre is a vibrant mixed-use development that integrates retail, office and hospitality spaces.

The first two phases of Saigon Centre have established a premium commercial hub that caters to a diverse range of tenants and customers.

Phase 3 of Saigon Centre is envisioned to be a premier green development, offering high-quality office, retail, and hospitality spaces thoughtfully designed with sustainability and community at its core. This latest phase will further contribute towards enhancing the vibrancy of Ho Chi Minh City’s urban landscape and reinforce Keppel’s long-term commitment to Vietnam.

Keppel collaborates with leading brands to enhance urban living in Vietnam Keppel collaborates with leading brands to enhance urban living in Vietnam

Keppel Ltd. signed MoUs on April 2 in Ho Chi Minh City with leading retail, interior design, and education partners to offer high-quality amenities at the developer's residential projects in Vietnam.
Keppel: investing in Vietnam’s sustainable development Keppel: investing in Vietnam’s sustainable development

As Vietnam continues its economic advancement, Keppel has been a steady contributor to its growth journey over the past three decades. Joseph Low, chief representative (Vietnam) and president (Vietnam) of Real Estate at Keppel Ltd., talked to VIR’s Ngoc Anh about how the Singaporean firm is contributing to Vietnam’s growth through bold sustainability strategies and a deep commitment to excellence.
Hanoi Centre: a multi-experiential retail landmark Hanoi Centre: a multi-experiential retail landmark

More than a shopping destination, Hanoi Centre is envisioned as an integrated experiential hub, where modern amenities converge with the cultural richness of urban life.

By Bich Ngoc

TagTag:
keppel investment certificate registration saigon centre phase 3 Ho Chi Minh City

