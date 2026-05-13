HBO Max makes foray into Vietnamese market

The global streaming service brings together popular entertainment brands, including HBO, Harry Potter, the DC Universe, Cartoon Network, Max Originals, and iconic Hollywood movies.

In 2026, subscribers can look forward to streaming new and returning HBO and Max Original series, including the third season of House of the Dragon, premiering June 22 (local time), DC Studios’ Lanterns, premiering in August and the highly anticipated first season of the new Harry Potter series, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, debuting at Christmas.

James Gibbons, president of APAC at Warner Bros. Discovery said, “The launch of HBO Max in Vietnam marks the successful completion of our direct-to-consumer rollout across key Southeast Asian markets, and widens the reach of our unparalleled content offering to even more fans in the region.”

At launch, local subscribers can enjoy Oscar-winning movies, such as Sinners and One Battle After Another, culture-defining HBO and Max Originals like The Last of Us, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Game of Thrones and The Pitt, and the entire movie collections of Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings. Fan favourites, such as Friends and The Big Bang Theory, will also be available, alongside family entertainment, including We Bare Bears and Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake.

South Korean entertainment fans in the region can also enjoy access to exclusive dramas on HBO Max, from Yumi’s Cells Season three with Kim Go-eun, Filing for Love with Shin Hae-sun and The Legend of Kitchen Soldier with Park Ji-hoon, to the popular series Dear X starring Kim You-jung.

HBO Max offers an elevated streaming experience on multiple devices with an easy to navigate interface, including the option to sign-up with a mobile number, seamless search, genre rails, brand hubs and personalisation, allowing subscribers to create up to five unique profiles, each customisable with favourite characters as avatars and receive content picks based on viewing habits. Subscribers can also save their preferred content and pick up where they left off with Continue Watching or download to watch on the go. Families can also customise profiles for children, curated with age-appropriate content and parental controls.

According to Research and Markets, Vietnam's over-the-top video and streaming platforms is poised for significant transformation, driven by technological advancements and evolving consumer preferences. The expansion of 5G networks will enhance streaming quality and accessibility, while the integration of AI in content recommendations will personalise user experiences. Additionally, the increasing demand for interactive and niche content will encourage platforms to diversify their offerings, fostering a more competitive landscape that prioritises user engagement and satisfaction.

Netflix may open a Vietnam office by late 2023 Netflix is mulling over establishing an office in Vietnam after conducting a risk evaluation following years of negotiations with authorities, making the streaming giant the first US-headquartered tech behemoth to maintain an official presence in the country.

Vietnamese movie to premiere on August 30 Vietnamese movie Lam Giau Voi Ma, translated as Betting with the Ghost, will premiere on August 30 in theatres nationwide and be made available in other countries afterwards.