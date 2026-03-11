Xoe Thai dance takes centre stage at Muong Thanh Tet 2026

Beginning March 11, the festival is being held at Muong Thanh hotels across 30 cities and provinces in Vietnam and neighbouring Laos. The event represents more than an annual occasion – it is an internal tradition cultivated over three decades, according to the company.

During Muong Thanh Tet, Xoe dancing is more than a performance – it is embedded in the company's corporate culture. Following a record-setting grand dance performance in 2023, the festival continues to elevate this heritage into a cultural experience, reinforcing the organisation's commitment to preserving and promoting traditional Vietnamese values.

The art of Xoe Thai dancing is regarded as the soul of the Northwest Mountains. Its layered, rhythmic movements along a concentric axis symbolise the bond among tens of thousands of Muong Thanh employees nationwide.

By integrating Xoe dance into its annual festival, the group honours the art form's status as intangible cultural heritage, transforming each hotel into a 'living museum' that preserves the spirit of the region.

The image of staff in traditional dress, meanwhile, has become more than a uniform – it is a symbol of warm hospitality and a cultural signature that has helped build the Muong Thanh brand over three decades.

First established in the historic Dien Bien region more than three decades ago, the group has since built a significant presence in Vietnam's hospitality industry. Beyond its commercial operations, it has taken on the mission of sharing the cultural essence of the highlands across the country.

With nearly 68 hotels and over 12,000 rooms across more than 30 cities and provinces in Vietnam and neighbouring Laos, Muong Thanh's hospitality network spans a significant footprint in the region.

Sustained double-digit annual growth has helped the group maintain its position as the largest private hotel chain in Indochina – a milestone reflecting the strength of its internal capabilities.

The group is set to further expand its large-scale resort and entertainment complexes in key tourist markets including Ninh Binh, Moc Chau, and Nghe An. The expansion goes beyond increasing land holdings – it represents a strategic move to standardise 5-star services to international levels, allowing global visitors to experience modern amenities alongside the sophistication and warmth of Vietnamese hospitality.

Muong Thanh Tet 2026 arrives during a period, the company notes, when the connection between staff and guests becomes central, with hospitality expressed through cultural authenticity rather than service alone.

Visitors are invited to experience world-class amenities alongside highland traditions: the sound of trumpets, the aroma of rice wine, and communal circle dances that define the region's cultural identity.

For more than three decades, Muong Thanh Tet has secured its place in the industry. In 2026, as the group advances major new projects, the festival serves as both a celebration and a statement of intent – carrying Vietnamese cultural heritage towards a broader global audience.

Muong Thanh Golf Club marks five years with flagship golf tournament Muong Thanh Golf Club will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a signature tournament, showcasing Vietnam’s growing sports tourism scene.

Muong Thanh inspires young artists to showcase Vietnam Muong Thanh Group has kicked off the fourth edition of its children's painting contest, turning young artists into storytellers of Vietnam's landscapes, culture, and national spirit.

Young artists shine in Muong Thanh drawing contest Muong Thanh Group celebrated young talent at its annual ‘Travel with Muong Thanh’ drawing contest, showcasing children’s artistic creativity and love for Vietnam