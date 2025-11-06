APM Terminals opens new swimming facility for Haiphong students

Inaugurated on November 4, the facility includes a five-lane pool measuring 12.5 by 25 metres, complete with changing rooms, showers, and toilets. It will provide a safe learning environment for over 700 students to develop swimming and water safety skills.

Only 9 per cent of schools in Vietnam have swimming facilities, and approximately 33 per cent of students can swim. The new pool directly addresses a critical local need: reducing drowning incidents – one of the leading causes of child fatalities in coastal and island areas.

In collaboration with local authorities, APM Terminals has chosen to support the realisation of the swimming training facility to ensure that students at Doan Duc Thai School have access to structured swimming lessons, helping them gain essential life-saving skills and greater confidence in the water.

“This community initiative reflects our deep commitment to the communities where we operate,” said Jon Goldner, chief executive of APM Terminals Asia and Middle East. “We are proud to support the safety and development of over 700 students in Cat Hai through this new swimming training facility.”

“The inauguration of this swimming facility marks a meaningful step in our shared commitment to education, child safety, and sustainable community growth,” said Phan Viet Dien, chairman of the People’s Committee of Cat Hai Special Zone. “Fully funded and delivered by APM Terminals with support from Hateco Haiphong International Container Terminal, the project reflects the value of public–private cooperation in creating safe, inclusive spaces where children can build essential life skills and confidence.”

“The opening of our new swimming facility is a proud moment for Doan Duc Thai Primary and Secondary School,” said headmaster Hoang Van Tung. “Thanks to APM Terminals’ generous support, every student will now have the opportunity to learn vital swimming and water safety skills by the end of grade 5. This project reflects the strong partnership between our school, local authorities, and the private sector in improving education and community wellbeing.”

Beyond its focus on child safety, the pool reflects the long-standing collaboration between APM Terminals, Hateco Group, and local authorities in Haiphong. The partnership strengthens the region’s maritime and logistics ecosystem while contributing to social development in local communities. APM Terminals continues to apply its global expertise and local partnerships to support community wellbeing.

As part of its continued commitment to community development, APM Terminals will continue to support the swimming training facility at Doan Duc Thai School by providing swimming caps for all 700 students, funding a dedicated swimming instructor, and covering annual maintenance and equipment costs in the initial years to ensure the facility’s sustainability and safe operation.

This initiative also reflects APM Terminals’ broader role in supporting Vietnam’s trade and logistics development. Through these efforts, APM Terminals continues to combine operational excellence with meaningful social contribution, enabling sustainable growth for both business and community.

