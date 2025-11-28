Corporate

SABECO honoured for sustainable development

November 28, 2025 | 10:00
(0) user say
SABECO was recognised for its commitment to sustainable business and green-growth initiatives at the 2025 Sustainable Development Conference.
SABECO honoured for sustainable development
SABECO honoured for sustainable development

The trophy was presented on November 27 at the annual conference organised by VIR, which brought together government officials, international organisations, and leading companies to explore solutions for Vietnam’s low-carbon, sustainable economic transition. Awards at the event highlighted enterprises demonstrating strong environmental stewardship, circular economy initiatives, and positive social impact.

SABECO was highlighted for its long-term efforts during production, including initiatives in green manufacturing, energy transition at scale, water stewardship, circular packaging leadership, community and social impact, governance, and transparency.

"For SABECO, sustainability is both a growth strategy and a competitive advantage," said Larry Lee Chio Lim, deputy general director of SABECO. "We can see that sustainability is no longer a marketing narrative; it is now a requirement for market access, capital access, talent attraction, and long-term trust. This belief has shaped SABECO’s transformation."

Specifically, SABECO achieved: 40.54 per cent renewable energy use in production; 9.3 per cent reduction in green-house gas emissions; 7.3 per cent improvement in water intensity; 64.22 per cent of waste diverted from disposal; and 100 per cent recyclable or reusable primary packaging.

SABECO redesigned its operational model around five interconnected levers:

  • Energy decarbonisation: solar, biomass, and efficiency
  • Circular packaging by maximising reuse and material recovery
  • Water stewardship: protecting a vital resource in a climate-sensitive region
  • ESG governance: board-level oversight and transparent reporting
  • Community and supply chain resilience: ensuring shared progress

"It’s the entire system reinforcing itself. This integrated framework ensures that every action reinforces our overall sustainability goals," Lim emphasised.

VIR’s Sustainable Development Conference has become a key annual forum for policymakers and businesses to exchange best practices and strengthen partnerships for a greener economy.

At this year’s event, 62 international organisations, businesses, and associations were also recognised for their long-standing collaboration with VIR and contributions to Vietnam’s sustainable development.

TCC Group and SABECO join storm-relief efforts to aid communities TCC Group and SABECO join storm-relief efforts to aid communities

TCC Group in Vietnam and its subsidiaries, including SABECO, have stepped forward to aid recovery efforts following recent typhoons that caused widespread damage across the country.
A journey carrying 150 years of brewing across Vietnam A journey carrying 150 years of brewing across Vietnam

SABECO’s Heritage Journey proves that heritage is not a static inheritance, but a living relationship shaped by celebration and redefined by compassion.
Green manufacturing insights and transformations: SABECO’s path to industry leadership Green manufacturing insights and transformations: SABECO’s path to industry leadership

In an era when global market forces, consumer expectations, and national emphasis converge towards sustainability, green manufacturing has shifted from a corporate aspiration to an economic imperative. For Vietnam, this shift is especially urgent, and highly strategic.

By Nguyen Huong

TagTag:
sabeco sustainable development

