UK-funded CFA Vietnam picks 13 businesses for low-carbon support

The announcement was made on May 25. The businesses were selected for their potential to deliver meaningful climate impact while contributing to economic growth, job creation, and social inclusivity. They span sectors including clean energy and energy transition, e-mobility, waste management and circular economy, building and construction, and agriculture, forestry, and other land use (AFOLU).

From 2022 to 2024, Climate Finance Accelerator (CFA) Vietnam has supported 21 climate-focused businesses in accessing finance from investors. This year, the selected businesses represent a diverse range of sectors, each offering economically viable low-carbon solutions that also have the potential to create jobs in Vietnam.

Through the initiative, participating businesses will receive tailored technical support aimed at strengthening investment readiness and improving access to finance. PwC Vietnam, CFA Vietnam’s implementing partner, will provide strategic support through capacity building workshops and one-on-one guidance from financial, technical, and gender equality, disability and social inclusion experts, increasing their chances of securing funding.

In the clean energy and energy transition sector, selected companies include Phuc Sang Minh Gas and Alternō. The e-mobility sector features Viet Smart Mobility and Stavian Energy Technology, while circular economy and waste solutions companies include New Bioway Organic, BioWraps, and ARC-V. In sustainable agriculture and land use, selected companies include SATY, LAB2LIFE, VietRAP, Tay Bac Safe Food Agricultural, and Bamboo King Vina. Meanwhile, Zenwood operates in the sustainable construction materials sector.

Iain Frew, British Ambassador to Vietnam, said, “The new CFA cohort showcases how Vietnamese businesses are developing frontier climate solutions. From clean energy to circular economy and sustainable agroforestry, these innovators are not just tackling emissions reductions – they are contributing to a diversified economy that creates green jobs and builds the infrastructure required for an inclusive Just Energy Transition.”

Abhinav Goyal, director of Capital Projects and Infrastructure at PwC Vietnam, shared, "We are pleased to congratulate the 13 shortlisted projects selected for this phase of the CFA Vietnam Programme, representing approximately $352 million in total value. Emerging from 81 applications, this cohort reflects a strong and increasingly diverse pipeline of climate finance opportunities in Vietnam across clean energy, e-mobility, circular economy, green buildings, and AFOLU sectors."

"From a climate finance perspective, Vietnam is at an important inflexion point," Goyal said. "The country's net-zero commitment, evolving regulations, and growing demand for low-carbon infrastructure are creating stronger momentum for climate-aligned investment. At the same time, many projects still need support to strengthen financial structuring, viability, and investor readiness. Through CFA Vietnam, PwC is proud to continue helping project developers turn climate mitigation potential into investable propositions that can attract the right mix of capital."

Following the support phase, the businesses will engage directly with investors and financial institutions at a match-making event in October. This will allow project developers to further refine their financial structuring through personalised discussions with interested financial institutions. The event will also provide an opportunity for participants to network and for policymakers and others involved in the climate finance space to learn from the insights and recommendations of the CFA landscape mapping.

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