APM Terminals and Hateco Group break ground on Lien Chieu Port

The agreement includes an estimated investment of over $1.7 billion to deliver a terminal estimated to handle more than 5.7 million TEU (twenty foot equivalent unit) per year, starting with berths 1 and 2 (Phase 1), with expansion of berths 3-8. The terminal project was celebrated in Danang with a groundbreaking ceremony attended by Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc.

APM Terminals and Hateco Group will build on the shared infrastructure developed by Danang to invest in the civil infrastructure and equipment, with the aim of going live in early 2029. This initiative is aligned with Vietnam’s National Strategy for Logistics Development and Vietnam’s Seaport Development Plan which mention Danang as one of four strategically prioritised logistic centres.

“We value our partnership and collaboration with Hateco Group and our long-standing partnership with Vietnam. This project will support the development of Danang as a high-performing gateway for central Vietnam’s growing trade flows, underpinned by targeted investment in modern port infrastructure and capabilities that enable long-term economic growth," said Keith Svendsen, CEO of APM Terminals.

"By combining APM Terminals’ operating discipline with Hateco’s local expertise, we are establishing a platform that improves the efficiency and reliability of trade, strengthening connectivity across Vietnam and into neighbouring markets, including Laos, Cambodia, eastern Thailand, and Myanmar,” he added.

Part of the vision for Danang is to develop a port that can complement a complete logistics ecosystem to attract international trade and investment.

“The partnership between Hateco Group and APM Terminals has proven to create strong results for the Vietnamese port development. We firmly believe that with our investments and the combination of local and global expertise can accelerate the port development of Danang as a central economic hub and grow economic potential in the region,” said Tran Van Ky, chairman of Hateco Group.

At capacity, the Lien Chieu Container Port complex will include a deep-water berth with capacity of up to eight container berths, barge vessels, container yards and with links to warehouses, rail, industrial parks and Danang Free Trade Zone with ability be able to handle vessels of up to 18,000 TEUs as central Vietnam’s only deep-sea terminal.

APM Terminals’ standardised approach to efficient operations and focus on constant optimisation aims to boost the reliability and speed for shipping lines and in-land operators, among other things via reduced vessel lead time and optimised truck turnaround times, as also demonstrated in the joint venture with Hateco on Hateco Haiphong International Container Terminal in Haiphong city, that went live in 2025.

APM Terminals opens new swimming facility for Haiphong students APM Terminals has opened a new swimming training facility at Doan Duc Thai Primary and Secondary School in Haiphong, reinforcing its commitment to child safety and community wellbeing in Vietnam.

Hateco-APM consortium wins $1.76bn Lien Chieu port development in Danang A consortium between Hateco and the Netherlands' APM Terminals will develop the Lien Chieu container port in Danang with an investment of $1.76 billion.