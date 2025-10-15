Roche Pharma Vietnam and Bright Future Fund launch Joining Hands for Her campaign

This year's campaign reaffirms a strong, shared commitment to raising public awareness, promoting early screening, and improving access to innovative treatments for breast cancer patients in Vietnam.

Breast cancer remains one of the leading health burdens among women in Vietnam and globally. However, scientific advancements and comprehensive partnerships offer great hope, significantly increasing cure rates when the disease is detected early and treated promptly.

Recognising this, the Joining Hands for Her campaign has become a meaningful annual initiative, actively contributing to the collective efforts of the healthcare sector. Notably, this year's campaign activities strongly align with the Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW of the Politburo on strengthening the protection and care of public health, especially in improving early screening rates.

The 2025 campaign will be implemented through a diverse and comprehensive series of activities, including free screening for high-risk women, public awareness campaigns, and both online and in-person doctors' counselling programmes for breast cancer patients nationally.

Speaking at the event, Lennor Carrillo, general manager of Roche Pharma Vietnam , stated, "For the past 12 years, Roche Pharma Vietnam has been proud to partner with the health sector, especially the Bright Future Fund, in annual campaigns to raise awareness and support free breast cancer screenings for high-risk women. With a solid foundation and the strong collaborations of the programme's partners, I strongly believe in a healthier future for all Vietnamese women."

Lennor Carrillo, general manager of Roche Pharma Vietnam

The 2025 campaign will be implemented through a diverse and comprehensive series of activities with the core focus on providing free breast cancer screenings for 2,100 high-risk women, demonstrating a tangible commitment to increase the rate of early-stage disease detection.

In parallel, the campaign promotes innovative public awareness initiatives. The "Pink Light Up" initiative will illuminate iconic landmarks in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to spread a powerful message to the community and to light up hope for resilient breast cancer warriors. Simultaneously, the "Pink Train – Spreading Awareness on the Move" activity will decorate a carriage on the Cat Linh - Ha Dong metro line in Hanoi from October 13-31, bringing the message of early screening closer to thousands of people daily.

To directly support patients, forums will be held in Hanoi (October) and Ho Chi Minh City (November). These events will provide a space for patients to update their knowledge, engage in direct dialogue with experts, and connect to share experiences. Furthermore, an Online Breast Cancer Patient Club has been established on Facebook to provide credible information and create an environment for direct interaction and mutual support among patients and doctors.

The Joining Hands for Her 2025 campaign once again highlights the sustainable and effective collaboration between Roche Pharma Vietnam, the Bright Future Fund, and health authorities. The 2025 campaign extends beyond individual activities, aiming to build a comprehensive support ecosystem, from raising awareness and promoting early screening to empower patients with knowledge for proactive care and treatment, ​​contributing to the goal of improving sustainable healthcare for women in Vietnam.

