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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CT&D eyes expansion in Hanoi with urban redevelopment

April 08, 2026 | 23:50
(0) user say
Central Trading & Development (CT&D) has signalled plans to expand its investment in Hanoi, with a proposed role in redeveloping the Thanh Xuan Bac housing complex as part of broader urban transformation efforts.
CT&D eyes expansion in Hanoi with urban redevelopment

On April 7, Vu Dai Thang, Deputy Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee and Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee, received Arthur King, chairman of CT&D from Taiwan, for discussions on areas of mutual interest.

King shared CT&D’s interest in exploring potential cooperation opportunities with Hanoi, including urban development and redevelopment projects aimed at improving residents’ quality of life.

As an investor with extensive experience in Vietnam, with notable projects such as Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone and Phu My Hung New Urban Area in the south, CT&D expressed its intention to expand investment activities in Hanoi. This includes a proposal to participate in the redevelopment of the Thanh Xuan Bac apartment complex.

Arthur King expressed his hope to receive support and facilitation from Hanoi’s authorities for the project, as well as assistance in information sharing and connectivity to unlock further cooperation opportunities.

CT&D eyes expansion in Hanoi with urban redevelopment

Chairman Thang acknowledged and highly appreciated CT&D’s long-term investment commitment to Vietnam through a number of large-scale projects that have contributed significantly to the country’s socioeconomic development. He said that CT&D’s presence and intention to expand investment in Hanoi reflect the capital’s strong appeal to foreign investors.

"CT&D’s proposal aligns with Hanoi’s long-term strategic planning vision, which emphasises urban renewal towards a more modern, civilised city, thereby improving living standards," Thang said.

Policy frameworks such as the forthcoming revised Capital Law are expected to provide a favourable foundation for investors and international partners to engage more actively in Hanoi’s development process.

Thang reaffirmed that Hanoi is committed to creating new advantages for Taiwanese enterprises to invest in the capital. Relevant municipal agencies will work closely with CT&D to accelerate procedures and translate cooperation ideas into concrete projects following the meeting.

He also expressed confidence that, with CT&D’s experience and capabilities, along with strong commitment and coordinated efforts from both sides, the group’s proposed projects and investment initiatives in Hanoi will soon be effectively implemented.

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By Nguyen Huong

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TagTag:
CT&D Hanoi

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