Election committees set voting hours for polls

Voting will take place from 07:00 to 19:00 on election day, in accordance with regulations. Depending on local circumstances, election committees may decide to start voting earlier – but not before 05:00 – or end later, though no later than 19:00.

Ballot boxes will be closed at the scheduled time regardless of whether all voters have cast their ballots, according to election procedures.

In the event of an unexpected event interrupting voting, the police station must immediately seal the ballot box and documents directly related to the election, promptly report to the Election Committee, and take necessary measures to ensure voting can continue.

Polling stations must encourage and educate voters to actively participate in voting and exercise their right to vote.

If all the registered voters in a polling area vote before the end of the prescribed voting period, the polling station must not declare the voting closed and must proceed with counting votes before 19:00 on the same day.

With only days remaining before the country’s nationwide election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, preparations have entered a decisive final phase.

At the central level, the National Election Council has issued all 27 legally required documents, establishing a complete legal foundation for the election process. In addition, it has adopted 14 resolutions and guideline documents, along with 34 official responses addressing procedural issues raised by localities. These documents cover key aspects such as candidate consultations, voter list compilation, voter meetings, security arrangements, and the application of IT. This has ensured nationwide consistency while minimising potential errors.

At the local level, election committees at the provincial and commune levels were established on time. The voter list, comprising more than 73 million citizens, has been publicly posted at over 72,000 polling stations nationwide. The review process has been conducted in multiple stages, with cross-checking against the national population database to ensure accuracy.

Hanoi thoroughly prepares for NA, People’s Council election According to the municipal Election Committee, the capital city has established election committees in 126 communes and wards. In addition, 11 electoral boards for National Assembly deputies, 31 electoral boards for the city-level People’s Council, 831 commune-level electoral boards and more than 4,000 polling teams have been set up to serve the election process.

NA chairman urges thorough preparations ahead of March 15 elections National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man has called for thorough voter outreach and election preparations as Vietnam approaches the March 15 polls for the National Assembly and People's Councils.