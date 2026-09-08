Long Chau enhances healthcare on Con Dao Island

Photo: Hoang Khanh

On August 28, Long Chau joined People’s Army Newspaper, the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command, and the Party Committee and People's Committee of Con Dao Special Administrative Zone to organise the “Journey of Gratitude – For a Healthy Vietnam” programme, featuring activities to honour people who have contributed to the country, provide healthcare, and support social welfare.

The programme marked the anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2), while encouraging the tradition of “when drinking water, remember its source.” It provided support for policy families, people who contributed to the revolution, and residents of coastal and island areas.

The initiative also aligns with the spirit of the Politburo's Resolution No.72-NQ/TW on breakthrough solutions to strengthen the protection, care, and improvement of people's health.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dao Xuan Bo, editor-in-chief of People’s Army Newspaper, said, “The programme was an expression of gratitude from today’s generation to those who devoted their youth and lives to the country. Through concrete actions, the organisers sought to care for the material and spiritual wellbeing of families and people who contributed to the revolution, while preserving and passing on the values for which previous generations had sacrificed.”

Le Dinh Son, Vice Chairman of Con Dao People’s Committee, emphasised the programme's humanitarian significance. He said it not only honoured the tradition of gratitude but also provided practical and timely support for social welfare and community healthcare in Con Dao.

The programme also helped mobilise community resources, promote social responsibility, and strengthen solidarity among government agencies, organisations, businesses, and local residents. Con Dao authorities expressed their appreciation to People’s Army Newspaper, Long Chau, healthcare professionals, and other organisations for their support.

Photo: Hoang Khanh

Hoang Trung Kien, CEO of FPT Retail and representative of Long Chau, said, “Long Chau has always worked to bring modern and safe healthcare products and services closer to people across the country. With a network of more than 2,700 pharmacies, over 230 vaccination centres, and more than 22,000 staff, Long Chau aims to leverage its resources to improve access to quality healthcare services in communities nationwide.”

“Given Con Dao’s unique geographic conditions, Long Chau particularly valued the opportunity to work with local authorities and organisations on stroke prevention and community healthcare activities. We hope these activities will provide useful knowledge and encourage a proactive approach, enabling people to better care for their own health and that of their families.”

One of the programme’s highlights was a consultation seminar on proactive stroke prevention. Healthcare experts provided residents with practical information on recognising stroke warning signs using the F.A.S.T. method, first-aid skills for emergencies, and the management of underlying health conditions.

Long Chau also worked with other organisations to provide free health screenings and stroke-risk consultations. On the morning of August 28, hundreds of Con Dao residents had their blood pressure measured and were screened for atrial fibrillation to help identify stroke-related risks. They also received medicines and free healthcare products. Doctors provided individual consultations and guidance on further medical monitoring to residents showing abnormal signs.

According to healthcare experts, such screenings and stroke-prevention consultations not only give residents greater opportunities to monitor their health but also raise awareness of disease prevention. The initiative encourages people to proactively manage risk factors through regular health checks rather than seeking medical attention only after illness develops.

Photo: Hoang Khanh

Alongside the healthcare activities, the delegation held a memorial ceremony at Hang Duong Cemetery to pay tribute to martyrs who sacrificed their lives and rest in Con Dao.

Following the ceremony, the delegation visited and presented gifts to dozens of families of martyrs, wounded and sick soldiers, former Con Dao political prisoners, and veterans in difficult circumstances. This was an opportunity to meet and listen to the stories of historical witnesses.

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