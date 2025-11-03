PREP AI Language Fair 2025 highlights AI-powered language learning

Organised by smart learning and testing platform PREP, the fair took place on November 2 and encouraged participants to discover personalised learning maps powered by AI. The event featured an interactive educational technology exhibition and hands-on experiences showcasing how AI can tailor learning journeys and improve efficiency in mastering new languages.

The fair drew more than 1,000 participants to the capital and received strong support from the British Council, TopCV, and Ellacy Global Education.

Framed as a 'smart learning festival', the PREP AI Language Fair 2025 offered five core activities filled with interactive experiences. Visitors explored advanced AI tools designed to support learners preparing for IELTS, TOEIC, HSK, and everyday English communication.

Attendees also received personalised roadmap consultations to help identify optimal learning paths and gained insights into scholarships, overseas study options, and career opportunities presented by educational and corporate partners.

During one of the on-stage discussions, Pham Quang Tu, founder and CEO of PREP and a veteran IELTS instructor with over 10 years of experience, shared his insights, saying, “The most valuable lesson for any IELTS learner is not to give up. If you stop, you’ll never reach your goal. To succeed, you must keep learning and strive to be the best in your field.”

According to Tu, the fair’s mission is to foster a forward-thinking language learning community in Vietnam, one that embraces AI and digital innovation to unlock its full potential.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of 15 PREPUP Scholarships, each worth nearly $5,200, awarded to underprivileged first-year students who have demonstrated strong academic effort and resilience.

Beyond being a showcase of AI and education, the PREP AI Language Fair 2025 served as a source of motivation for young learners to confidently pursue knowledge and self-development in the digital era.

Founded in 2021, PREP has grown to a community of over 650,000 learners, earning multiple accolades including the Silver Award at 'Make in Vietnam 2024' and recognition as one of the Top 50 Promising EdTech Startups in Southeast Asia for two consecutive years.