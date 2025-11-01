Corporate

Michelin showcases innovation at Asia-Pacific Media Day 2025

November 01, 2025 | 08:00
(0) user say
Michelin highlighted its ongoing transformation towards smarter and more sustainable mobility at the Asia-Pacific Media Day 2025, held at the Nongkhae site in Saraburi, Thailand.

Taking place on October 23, the event gathered regional media, industry partners, and company executives to discuss how Michelin is integrating innovation, data, and sustainability into its operations as part of Michelin’s long-term growth strategy in the Asia-Pacific region.

Michelin showcases innovation at Asia-Pacific Media Day

The event opened with remarks from Manuel Fafian, president and managing director of Michelin Asia-Pacific, who outlined the company’s evolution from a tyre innovator to a global manufacturer of advanced materials and mobility solutions.

“Our ambition goes beyond performance,” he said. “We are building a future where every product, every solution, and every experience contributes to a better way forward – for people, for profit, and for the planet. Today’s Media Day is a showcase on how we are bringing this future to life.”

From the pioneering role in the 1899 electric land-speed record, to the current leadership in sustainable tyre technologies, Michelin continues to push boundaries.

The keynote sessions and workshops showcase Michelin’s transformation into a composite solutions powerhouse, with applications spanning mobility, healthcare, aerospace, and low-carbon energy sectors.

Cyrille Roget, Michelin’s Technical and Scientific Communication director, showcased the Group’s latest progress in sustainable tyre design, stressing the importance of life cycle assessment, bio-based materials, and optimised rolling resistance.

He noted that more than 80 per cent of a tyre’s ‘environmental footprint’ occurs during use, highlighting the need for comprehensive design and responsible production practices.

Michelin showcases innovation at Asia-Pacific Media Day 2025

A key highlight of the event was the panel discussion featuring Michelin’s strategic partners: DHL, Mon Transport and SweetVarnVarn, key opinion leaders in the industry.

The session explored how collaboration across industries is accelerating sustainability in logistics, manufacturing, and mobility, with joint initiatives aimed at scaling sustainable logistics and measuring impact through shared key performance indicators and environmental goals in emerging markets. The discussion explained the importance of shared values, innovation, and long-term vision in overcoming challenges and driving measurable impact.

Michelin showcases innovation at Asia-Pacific Media Day 2025
A key production station at the Nongkhae site

Participants also toured two key production areas at Michelin’s Nongkhae site – aircraft tyres and truck and bus tyres – for a close-up view of how the company’s focus on innovation and sustainability translates into real-world manufacturing.

The visits highlighted the advanced technologies and engineering precision behind Michelin’s products, demonstrating how performance and purpose are integrated on the factory floor.

The event concluded with a MICHELIN Guide dining experience curated by GOAT Bangkok, a One MICHELIN Star restaurant. The exclusive menu, inspired by the theme of ‘composites’, paid homage to a core element of Michelin’s technological journey.

Just as composites combine diverse elements to create materials that are stronger, lighter, and more adaptable, each dish on the menu blended regional Thai ingredients, culinary techniques, and storytelling to form a unique gastronomic experience.

The result was a multisensory journey that mirrored Michelin’s fusion of science, sustainability, and creativity – transforming the invisible into the unforgettable.

New managing director for Michelin Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar New managing director for Michelin Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar

Jason Tan Jing Shen has been named managing director for Michelin in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.
Michelin Leases Kilometres, Not Tyres, in New Sustainable Mobility Play Michelin Leases Kilometres, Not Tyres, in New Sustainable Mobility Play

Longer-lasting compounds and 3-D-printed treads signal a shift from selling tyres to leasing kilometres, a model that could recalibrate after-sales revenue streams.
Michelin drives sustainable mobility with AI and innovation Michelin drives sustainable mobility with AI and innovation

Michelin is accelerating its digital transformation with the use of AI and advanced analytics to drive smart, safe, and sustainable mobility in the Industry 4.0 era.

By Ha Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Michelin Asia Pacific Media Michelin Beyond Performance Michelin lifechanging composites Sustainable tire technologies Sustainable logistics Innovation in motion

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

