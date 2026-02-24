Phu Quoc International Airport expansion approved to meet rising demand

On February 23, the Ministry of Construction (MoC) issued a decision approving the planning adjustment task for Phu Quoc International Airport for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

The scope of the adjustment study covers the entire airport land area, in line with the previously approved plan under Decision No. 427/QD-BXD last year. The review aims to reorganise spatial arrangements to ensure timely implementation of the airport expansion serving the APEC Economic Leaders' Week in 2027, while safeguarding long-term development goals.

Key tasks include conducting surveys and data collection for the revised planning dossier; analysing current operational conditions; updating ongoing and planned projects; and reviewing forecasts for air transport demand.

The adjustment will also examine planning options and reposition selected facilities to meet expansion progress, align with future operational demand, and remain consistent with the national master plan for airport system development.

The ministry assigned the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to fulfil responsibilities stipulated in Decree No.05/2021/ND-CP after receiving the sponsored planning dossier, including coordination with the sponsor and relevant agencies in preparing, guiding, supervising, and finalising the adjustment.

The sponsor, Sun Airport Corporation, is responsible for ensuring compliance with regulatory principles and funding the preparation of the revised planning dossier, consultation, appraisal, boundary demarcation, and related costs.

Previously, Sun Airport Corporation had proposed that the MoC and An Giang provincial authorities approve the research and adjustment of the airport plan while offering to sponsor the planning dossier. The company is both the investor in the airport expansion and the airport operator.

Proposed adjustments include expanding the planning scope for Terminal 2 aircraft stands and a dedicated VIP apron to serve special flights during APEC 2027 and future growth. The location of the multi-storey car park in front of Terminal 2 is also proposed for relocation to better match revised functional zoning.

For cargo operations, the firm suggested reserving additional land on the northern side of the airport to accommodate future volume growth. The aviation fuel supply facility is proposed to be relocated northward within cleared land boundaries to facilitate timely investment and long-term development. Similarly, the in-flight catering facility is proposed to be repositioned east of Terminal 2 to ensure service quality and support flights during the APEC summit.

Under Decision 427, the airport is planned as a 4E facility for 2021-2030 with a capacity of approximately 10 million passengers and 25,000 tonnes of cargo annually. Aircraft stands are planned in front of Terminal 2 alongside the expansion of existing aprons to accommodate about 30 parking positions, with additional reserve land for future growth. A dedicated apron for VIP and general aviation is also included.

The airport will retain the existing Terminal 1 with a capacity of around 4 million passengers per year, while Terminal 2 to the east is planned with a capacity of approximately 6 million passengers annually. A VIP terminal combined with general aviation facilities is planned in the south-western area.

According to Sun Airport Corporation, the current plan is aligned with the urban development plan for Phu Quoc to 2040 and the provincial plan for Kien Giang (now An Giang province) until the end of the decade, targeting an average regional GDP growth of about 7 per cent during 2021-2030.

Phu Quoc Airport welcomed nearly six million passengers last year. Furing the 10 days before and after this year's Lunar New Year holiday, Phu Quoc Airport served 767 flights (1,534 landings and takeoffs), carrying 260,473 passengers. This included 371 domestic flights (742 landings and takeoffs) and 396 international flights (792 landings and takeoffs); the total number of flights increased by 46 per cent compared to the same period in 2025.

