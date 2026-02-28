Japan’s Fujiya strengthens production base in Vietnam

Fujiya, through its local subsidiary Fujiya Vietnam, completed construction of a baked confectionery manufacturing factory in Tay Ninh province in November 2025. Local production of Fujiya brand baked confectioneries, including “Country Ma’am,” has commenced, with sales to Vietnam and various Asian countries.

As reported by Nikkei Asia on February 27, Fujiya plans to export its products to 12 markets, including Japan. Country Ma’am cookies manufactured at its Vietnam factory are scheduled for export to Thailand in March, with shipments to South Korea and Taiwan to follow. By the end of June 2026, products from the plant are expected to be distributed across major Southeast and South Asian markets, including Indonesia, India, and Bangladesh.

The factory is Fujiya’s second overseas production base following one in China, with a site area of approximately 31,000 sq.m and a building area of approximately 11,000 square metres. The factory has an annual capacity of 3,600 tonnes, equivalent to about 500 million cookies.

Vietnam’s confectionery market is expected to continue growing steadily, supported by the expansion of the overall food market driven by economic growth. In particular, the baked confectionery market for biscuits and cookies is substantial, and soft cookies, the category to which Fujiya’s flagship product “Country Ma’am” belongs, remains virtually untapped in Vietnam with strong growth potential expected.

Through the operation of the factory, the Japanese confectionery maker will leverage its accumulated product development capabilities and manufacturing expertise, along with Marubeni’s accumulated knowledge in food sales and marketing in Vietnam, to encourage stable supply and sales of high-value-added baked confectioneries such as “Country Ma’am” in the growing Vietnamese confectionery market.

By obtaining international safety standards and HALAL certification, Fujiya aims to strengthen sales within Vietnam and, as a manufacturing base in Asia, encourage export expansion to surrounding countries.

Japanese business outlook in Vietnam turns more optimistic Japanese businesses in Vietnam remain cautiously optimistic, with profitability expectations reaching their highest level in more than a decade, despite ongoing structural challenges.

Japan's NTT DATA signs agreement with CMC Global On January 27, digital services company NTT DATA, its Vietnamese arm, and IT firm CMC Global signed a MoU to strengthen offshore development capabilities for the Japanese market by leveraging Vietnamese IT talent.