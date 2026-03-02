Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MoF moves to expand farm insurance support and eligibility

March 02, 2026 | 16:54
(0) user say
The Ministry of Finance has proposed sharply increasing agricultural insurance premium subsidies to up to 95 per cent and widening the pool of eligible beneficiaries to better share risks with producers, stabilise farm incomes, and strengthen climate resilience.

The Ministry (MoF) is drafting a decree amending and supplementing a number of provisions of Decree No.58/2018/ND-CP from 2018 on agricultural insurance, with a focus on adjusting premium subsidy levels and broadening eligible beneficiaries.

MoF moves to expand farm insurance support and eligibility
The MoF proposes raising the maximum premium subsidy to 95 per cent for individual agricultural producers from poor households

According to the MoF, although lessons were drawn from the 2011-2013 pilot phase, agricultural insurance remains a new and complex field. Not only are farmers still unfamiliar with it, but grassroots-level officials face significant challenges in organising and executing the programme.

Awareness among a segment of farmers regarding the role and benefits of agricultural insurance remains limited.

From the insurers’ perspective, agricultural insurance carries high risks due to heavy dependence on natural disasters, epidemics, and market volatility.

Effective implementation requires strong capital, professional teams, and extensive distribution networks. It also necessitates the participation of international reinsurers and close coordination with authorities.

These requirements have resulted in outcomes that have fallen short of expectations.

In practice, participants have mainly been individual agricultural producers from poor and near-poor households, while participation among non-poor households and agricultural production organisations remains limited. Compared with international practice, Vietnam’s current support remains modest.

In the United States, the average premium subsidy rate is around 69 per cent; in Canada, 66 per cent; in Spain, approximately 50 per cent; and in Japan, 50 per cent. Beyond premium subsidies, many countries apply additional support mechanisms, such as providing free basic catastrophic yield insurance contracts, subsidising insurers’ administrative costs, or having the government directly assume reinsurance responsibilities.

On that basis, the MoF has proposed increasing agricultural insurance premium subsidies and expanding eligible beneficiaries.

In addition to currently covered crops, livestock, and aquaculture species, the draft would allow provinces to add key local products

The draft also proposes raising the maximum premium subsidy to 95 per cent for individual agricultural producers from poor households, up from the current 90 per cent. For individuals not classified as poor or near-poor, the subsidy would increase to 50 per cent, instead of 20 per cent at present. For agricultural production organisations, the proposed subsidy level is 30 per cent, 10 percentage points higher than the current rate.

In addition, the draft introduces provisions allowing credit institutions to provide loans, enabling agricultural organisations and individuals to pay the remaining portion of insurance premiums not covered by the state budget.

Insurance contracts may be considered part of the collateral for such loans, where applicable. This mechanism carries both social welfare significance and practical value, enabling producers to access insurance without facing cash flow constraints.

The proposed adjustments to subsidy levels and improvements in implementation mechanisms are expected to provide new momentum for agricultural insurance development, helping to share risks with producers, stabilise incomes, and enhance the agricultural sector’s resilience against climate change and disease outbreaks.

Insurers accelerate post-typhoon recovery Insurers accelerate post-typhoon recovery

Vietnam's insurance industry has rapidly activated emergency measures to assess damages, advance payouts, and support communities rebuilding after three powerful typhoons struck the country.
Rising demand for financial protection fuels life insurance growth Rising demand for financial protection fuels life insurance growth

Vietnam’s life insurance market is entering a new phase of sustainable growth following a comprehensive restructuring of products, distribution channels, and customer services. In an interview with VIR’s Anh Duc, Bae Seung Jun, general director of Shinhan Life Vietnam, shared his positive assessment of the market outlook and outlined the company’s strategy to address customers’ genuine insurance needs.
Insurance market building the next chapter of protection Insurance market building the next chapter of protection

After a prolonged period of adjustment and restructuring, Vietnam’s insurance market is turning a corner. As the industry enters a new development cycle, 2026 is shaping up to be more than a growth milestone; it marks a defining moment for insurers to rethink their role, shifting from product-led providers to long-term partners that help build resilience for businesses, individuals, and the wider Vietnamese economy.

By Van Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Agricultural insurance premium Agricultural producers subsidy Climate resilience insurance Agricultural production organisations Cash flow constraints Catastrophic yield insurance Reinsurance responsibilities.
AIA Introduces SelectWise Voluntary Health Insurance

AIA Introduces SelectWise Voluntary Health Insurance

Insurance market building the next chapter of protection

Insurance market building the next chapter of protection

Aon Expands Data Centre Insurance to $2.5 Billion

Aon Expands Data Centre Insurance to $2.5 Billion

Tokio Marine Vietnam supports children with autism through art education project

Tokio Marine Vietnam supports children with autism through art education project

Insurance sector initiates rapid response after Typhoon Bualoi devastation

Insurance sector initiates rapid response after Typhoon Bualoi devastation

Non-life insurers face mounting pressure after typhoon hits motor sector

Non-life insurers face mounting pressure after typhoon hits motor sector

Latest News ⁄ Money ⁄ Insurance

Insurers weather Q4 shock to deliver solid growth

Insurers weather Q4 shock to deliver solid growth

AlphaRe advancing Vietnam’s insurance legacy through AI approach

AlphaRe advancing Vietnam’s insurance legacy through AI approach

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020