Bac Giang International Logistics Centre faces land clearance barrier

February 24, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
Bac Giang International Logistics Co., Ltd. has asked Bac Ninh People’s Committee to address outstanding investment and construction procedures to speed up its logistics centre project.
Bac Giang International Logistics Centre faces land clearance barrier
Bac Giang International Logistics Centre faces a barrier in land clearance

On February 23, Pham Van Thinh, Vice Chairman of Bac Ninh People’s Committee, hosted a meeting with the two investors, including Bac Giang International Logistics Co., Ltd., to discuss pending issues of their projects.

A representative of the investor reported that in 2026, it plans to complete the construction of the items in phase 1. Simultaneously, the company will prepare a feasibility study report for the subsequent items, implement phase 2, and put the warehouse system and functional areas into operation.

However, the venture is facing several obstacles in land clearance, such as a lack of land use right certificates, and the refusal of some households to receive compensation. Meanwhile, land legal documents are complex, and transfer procedures are lengthy.

To implement the work smoothly, the investor requests the provincial people's committee to promptly reclaim and allocate the remaining land area, while also supporting the removal of investment, construction, and legal procedures so that the initiative can soon become operational.

The company has also requested the local authorities to support and guide the completion of procedures; develop the connection infrastructure so that the investor can prepare to implement the second phase. Bac Giang International Logistics Co. is seeking the province’s approval to facilitate the adjustment of the investment certificate, refund 50 per cent of the deposit to supplement capital for project implementation, and consider separating a land plot into an independent social housing scheme.

After receiving the investor’s opinions, Thinh asked departments and agencies to propose solutions to resolve the enterprise's proposals, creating better conditions for the undertaking to be implemented effectively.

Spanning 67 hectares with total investment of nearly VND4.2 trillion ($168 million), the logistics centre will comprise multifunctional warehouses, bonded and non-tariff storage facilities, e-commerce and automated warehouses, and integrated supply chain services, including one-stop e-commerce hubs and specialised import-export agricultural centres.

Logistics sector poised for new growth phase Logistics sector poised for new growth phase

Vietnam’s logistics sector is set for a new phase of growth as enterprises accelerate expansion strategies in response to key policy shifts aimed at shaping future market trends.
Lotte Chilsung Opens Korea’s First Fully Automated Multi-Product Fulfilment Centre Lotte Chilsung Opens Korea’s First Fully Automated Multi-Product Fulfilment Centre

The groundbreaking facility sets a new standard for logistics innovation and operational efficiency.
Vietnam SuperPort and Vietnam Post launch logistics platform with Visa Vietnam SuperPort and Vietnam Post launch logistics platform with Visa

Vietnam SuperPort™ and Vietnam Post Logistics, together with Visa, launched the Logistics Marketplace Platform at the Logistics and Digital Trade Conference on September 15 in Hanoi.
Yusen Logistics breaks ground on new logistics centre Yusen Logistics breaks ground on new logistics centre

Yusen Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. has announced the groundbreaking of a modern, environmentally friendly logistics centre located in northern Vietnam.
Efficiency entices players in logistics Efficiency entices players in logistics

Vietnam’s logistics market is drawing in more foreign investors, with opportunities spanning across various segments.
Vietnam positions logistics as strategic growth engine Vietnam positions logistics as strategic growth engine

Vietnam is entering a pivotal phase in logistics development, driven by major reforms, rising trade, and strong commitments to cost reduction and supply chain integration.

By Nguyen Kim

Law on Investment takes effect

Law on Investment takes effect

VinFast invests nearly $500 million in its EV plant in Ha Tinh

VinFast invests nearly $500 million in its EV plant in Ha Tinh

Ho Chi Minh City attracts nearly $980 million in FDI in early 2026

Ho Chi Minh City attracts nearly $980 million in FDI in early 2026

Japan’s Fujiya strengthens production base in Vietnam

Japan’s Fujiya strengthens production base in Vietnam

Haiphong gains new growth impetus from strategic planning and integrated infrastructure

Haiphong gains new growth impetus from strategic planning and integrated infrastructure

Kurz Vietnam expands Gia Lai factory

Kurz Vietnam expands Gia Lai factory

Middle East tensions set to test VN-Index, boost energy stocks

Middle East tensions set to test VN-Index, boost energy stocks

Agency of Foreign Trade warns of trade disruption due to Middle East conflict

Agency of Foreign Trade warns of trade disruption due to Middle East conflict

MoF moves to expand farm insurance support and eligibility

MoF moves to expand farm insurance support and eligibility

Two landmark Vietnam hotels sold for combined $53.7million

Two landmark Vietnam hotels sold for combined $53.7million

