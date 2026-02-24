Bac Giang International Logistics Centre faces land clearance barrier

Bac Giang International Logistics Centre faces a barrier in land clearance

On February 23, Pham Van Thinh, Vice Chairman of Bac Ninh People’s Committee, hosted a meeting with the two investors, including Bac Giang International Logistics Co., Ltd., to discuss pending issues of their projects.

A representative of the investor reported that in 2026, it plans to complete the construction of the items in phase 1. Simultaneously, the company will prepare a feasibility study report for the subsequent items, implement phase 2, and put the warehouse system and functional areas into operation.

However, the venture is facing several obstacles in land clearance, such as a lack of land use right certificates, and the refusal of some households to receive compensation. Meanwhile, land legal documents are complex, and transfer procedures are lengthy.

To implement the work smoothly, the investor requests the provincial people's committee to promptly reclaim and allocate the remaining land area, while also supporting the removal of investment, construction, and legal procedures so that the initiative can soon become operational.

The company has also requested the local authorities to support and guide the completion of procedures; develop the connection infrastructure so that the investor can prepare to implement the second phase. Bac Giang International Logistics Co. is seeking the province’s approval to facilitate the adjustment of the investment certificate, refund 50 per cent of the deposit to supplement capital for project implementation, and consider separating a land plot into an independent social housing scheme.

After receiving the investor’s opinions, Thinh asked departments and agencies to propose solutions to resolve the enterprise's proposals, creating better conditions for the undertaking to be implemented effectively.

Spanning 67 hectares with total investment of nearly VND4.2 trillion ($168 million), the logistics centre will comprise multifunctional warehouses, bonded and non-tariff storage facilities, e-commerce and automated warehouses, and integrated supply chain services, including one-stop e-commerce hubs and specialised import-export agricultural centres.

