Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

THACO opens $70 million manufacturing complex in Danang

February 25, 2026 | 07:54
(0) user say
Truong Hai Auto Corporation has inaugurated three new factories in Danang with a total investment of $70 million, expanding its presence in the mechanics and supporting industries sector.
THACO opens $70 million manufacturing complex in Danang

On February 23, Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO) opened the facilities under THACO Industries, a subsidiary specialising in mechanical manufacturing and supporting industries. The development marks a significant expansion of the corporation's industrial footprint in central Vietnam.

The household equipment factory, spanning 25,000 square metres, represents a $20 million investment. It is designed to produce 150,000 fitness equipment products, 140,000 supermarket trolleys, 100,000 household appliances, 50,000 sets of high-end furniture and urban rail seats, along with various mechanical components annually.

The $30 million specialised equipment factory spans 60,000 sq.m, with an annual capacity of 75,000 industrial and agricultural equipment units, specialised mechanical structures, and 23,000 tonnes of steel structures.

Both factories feature state-of-the-art, fully automated equipment – including surface treatment lines, closed-loop spray booth systems, and automated material feeding – integrated with production management software to advance towards a smart factory model meeting stringent export standards.

The company is targeting combined export revenue of $60 million from the two factories this year, with the figure expected to reach $100 million in 2027. Exports will be shipped directly to international partners and indirectly through foreign-invested enterprises.

The third new facility, an automotive interiors factory, spans 7,000 sq.m with a total investment of $20 million. It has an annual capacity exceeding 100,000 product sets, including air-conditioning systems, floor mats, and headliners.

The factory is expected to raise the localisation rate of automotive components and enable THACO to participate in the international supply chain of global automobile brands.

With the inauguration of the three facilities, THACO Industries is positioned to strengthen its manufacturing capacity and competitiveness significantly. The expansion underscores the company's commitment to mastering heavy industrial production technologies and automobile component manufacturing.

Italy deepens Vietnam ties as SACE backs Gelex and THACO's growth plans Italy deepens Vietnam ties as SACE backs Gelex and THACO's growth plans

SACE, the Italian insurance and finance group fully owned by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance, together with HSBC and LBBW, has finalised two medium-long term loans totalling $139 million, guaranteed by SACE, for Gelex Group and THACO AGRI, two of Vietnam's leading industrial players.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. expands banana sourcing to Vietnam Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. expands banana sourcing to Vietnam

US-based canned fruit company Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has entered into a strategic partnership with THACO Agri, the agricultural division of Vietnam's THACO Group.
THACO and Hyundai Rotem sign strategic railway partnership THACO and Hyundai Rotem sign strategic railway partnership

THACO and Hyundai Rotem have launched a strategic partnership to localise rail production in Vietnam, supporting the country’s expanding railway network.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
thaco investment factory production automobile

Related Contents

German strengths match Vietnamese aspirations

German strengths match Vietnamese aspirations

Kim Long Motor and AOJ Suzhou enter strategic partnership

Kim Long Motor and AOJ Suzhou enter strategic partnership

More than $40 billion investment recorded in Asia-Pacific commercial real estate

More than $40 billion investment recorded in Asia-Pacific commercial real estate

Education as strategic capital: why Dwight School Hanoi represents a long-term investment in Vietnam’s future

Education as strategic capital: why Dwight School Hanoi represents a long-term investment in Vietnam’s future

Manufacturing growth remains solid in early 2026

Manufacturing growth remains solid in early 2026

AQUA Vietnam extends investment commitment to 2045

AQUA Vietnam extends investment commitment to 2045

Latest News ⁄ Investing

SK Innovation-led consortium wins $2.3 billion LNG project in Nghe An

SK Innovation-led consortium wins $2.3 billion LNG project in Nghe An

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

SK Innovation-led consortium wins $2.3 billion LNG project in Nghe An

SK Innovation-led consortium wins $2.3 billion LNG project in Nghe An

South Korean VC completes buyout of Chicken Plus Vietnam

South Korean VC completes buyout of Chicken Plus Vietnam

THACO opens $70 million manufacturing complex in Danang

THACO opens $70 million manufacturing complex in Danang

Vietnam’s new construction regulations shift accountability in real estate

Vietnam’s new construction regulations shift accountability in real estate

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020