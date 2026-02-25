THACO opens $70 million manufacturing complex in Danang

On February 23, Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO) opened the facilities under THACO Industries, a subsidiary specialising in mechanical manufacturing and supporting industries. The development marks a significant expansion of the corporation's industrial footprint in central Vietnam.

The household equipment factory, spanning 25,000 square metres, represents a $20 million investment. It is designed to produce 150,000 fitness equipment products, 140,000 supermarket trolleys, 100,000 household appliances, 50,000 sets of high-end furniture and urban rail seats, along with various mechanical components annually.

The $30 million specialised equipment factory spans 60,000 sq.m, with an annual capacity of 75,000 industrial and agricultural equipment units, specialised mechanical structures, and 23,000 tonnes of steel structures.

Both factories feature state-of-the-art, fully automated equipment – including surface treatment lines, closed-loop spray booth systems, and automated material feeding – integrated with production management software to advance towards a smart factory model meeting stringent export standards.

The company is targeting combined export revenue of $60 million from the two factories this year, with the figure expected to reach $100 million in 2027. Exports will be shipped directly to international partners and indirectly through foreign-invested enterprises.

The third new facility, an automotive interiors factory, spans 7,000 sq.m with a total investment of $20 million. It has an annual capacity exceeding 100,000 product sets, including air-conditioning systems, floor mats, and headliners.

The factory is expected to raise the localisation rate of automotive components and enable THACO to participate in the international supply chain of global automobile brands.

With the inauguration of the three facilities, THACO Industries is positioned to strengthen its manufacturing capacity and competitiveness significantly. The expansion underscores the company's commitment to mastering heavy industrial production technologies and automobile component manufacturing.

Italy deepens Vietnam ties as SACE backs Gelex and THACO's growth plans SACE, the Italian insurance and finance group fully owned by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance, together with HSBC and LBBW, has finalised two medium-long term loans totalling $139 million, guaranteed by SACE, for Gelex Group and THACO AGRI, two of Vietnam's leading industrial players.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. expands banana sourcing to Vietnam US-based canned fruit company Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has entered into a strategic partnership with THACO Agri, the agricultural division of Vietnam's THACO Group.