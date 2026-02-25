Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SK Innovation-led consortium wins $2.3 billion LNG project in Nghe An

February 25, 2026 | 07:56
(0) user say
A consortium led by South Korean energy giant SK Innovation has been appointed to develop the Quynh Lap Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Power Project in Nghe An province, securing one of Vietnam's largest foreign-invested energy ventures to date.
SK Innovation-led consortium wins $2.3 billion LNG project in Nghe An

On February 20, SK Innovation announced that the consortium, including Petrovietnam Power Corporation – a subsidiary of state-owned PetroVietnam – and Vietnamese firm NASU, had been designated as project developer by the Nghe An People's Committee. The $2.3 billion facility will be located in the north-central province, strengthening Vietnam's energy infrastructure and marking a key milestone in the South Korean company's global expansion strategy.

The complex comprises a 1,500MW combined-cycle gas power plant, a 250,000 cubic metre LNG terminal, and a dedicated port in the Quynh Lap region, approximately 220km south of Hanoi. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2027 and be completed by 2030.

SK Innovation’s participation brings together its proven expertise in LNG power generation and its global value chain, complementing the local strengths of its Vietnamese partners. This collaborative approach is expected to deliver optimal synergy and contribute to the region’s long-term energy and industrial development.

The Quynh Lap LNG Power Project had attracted interest from leading global companies, with participants from South Korea, Japan, and Qatar advancing through the initial bidding and preliminary evaluation in 2024. The final developer selection was conducted among these shortlisted firms in January.

SK Innovation is also considering expanding the LNG terminal into a regional hub, supplying gas to nearby power plants. This approach is expected to enhance project efficiency, ensure timely energy supply, and support the integrated growth of energy infrastructure and industry, in line with Vietnam’s national development plans.

Over the past four years, SK Innovation has collaborated closely with the Vietnamese government to establish a long-term roadmap supporting both industrial advancement and carbon neutrality. Central to this vision is the Specialised Energy-Industry Cluster (SEIC) model, which leverages stable LNG power generation as a foundation for regional growth and sustainable development.

The SEIC model is designed to foster high-value industries near the power plant, such as AI data centres and logistics hubs, contributing to job creation, talent development, and overall economic vitality. SK Innovation’s phased approach, using LNG for immediate energy needs while preparing for future zero-carbon power sources, underscores its commitment to shared prosperity.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and SK Innovation leadership have held a series of discussions with Vietnamese government officials to align the SEIC model with the country's energy policies and development priorities. The company's commitment to this collaborative framework was reinforced through high-level meetings in 2025. Through the SEIC initiative, SK Group has underscored its dedication to supporting Vietnam's industrial and economic advancement while fostering mutual growth with local partners.

The project represents the first overseas application of SK Innovation's integrated value chain, a model already proven in South Korea's private sector. In contrast to conventional approaches that focus solely on power plant construction or LNG trading, SK Innovation has proposed a business model leveraging its global portfolio to transport LNG directly to Vietnam's terminal for use as fuel. This integrated approach enhances fuel supply stability while enabling flexible responses to global market fluctuations, strengthening energy security for the region.

SK Innovation plans to grow its global LNG portfolio to 10 million tonnes by 2030, advancing its ambitions for international energy leadership.

An SK Innovation spokesperson said, “This project demonstrates the strength of international collaboration and the competitiveness of SK’s integrated LNG value chain. By working closely with Nghe An authorities and our partners, we look forward to contributing to Vietnam’s energy development and regional prosperity.”

SK Innovation eyes over $2 billion Quynh Lap LNG thermal power plant SK Innovation eyes over $2 billion Quynh Lap LNG thermal power plant

SK Innovation is interested in developing over $2 billion Quynh Lap LNG thermal power plant, drawing significant attention from international energy conglomerates, especially South Korean Groups.
Nghe An to open bidding to select investor for Quynh Lap LNG-fired power plant Nghe An to open bidding to select investor for Quynh Lap LNG-fired power plant

Nghe An Department of Planning and Investment is completing procedures for investment planning and organising bidding to select investors for the Quynh Lap LNG-fired power plant.
Nghe An issues criteria for Quynh Lap LNG plant selection Nghe An issues criteria for Quynh Lap LNG plant selection

Nghe An People's Committee in mid-January issued a set of scoring criteria to serve as the basis for selecting investors for the $2.23 billion Quynh Lap liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SK Innovation Quynh Lap LNG-fired power plant PV Power NASU Nghe An LNG

Related Contents

Trung Nam-Sideros River consortium wins bid for LNG venture

Trung Nam-Sideros River consortium wins bid for LNG venture

Nghe An issues criteria for Quynh Lap LNG plant selection

Nghe An issues criteria for Quynh Lap LNG plant selection

Petrovietnam Gas awards first multi‑year LNG deal to Shell

Petrovietnam Gas awards first multi‑year LNG deal to Shell

Hiep Phuoc LNG-fired power plant to start operation in 2027

Hiep Phuoc LNG-fired power plant to start operation in 2027

Vietnam-US trade discussions continue in Washington

Vietnam-US trade discussions continue in Washington

SABECO extends support to central provinces following floods

SABECO extends support to central provinces following floods

Latest News ⁄ Investing

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

SK Innovation-led consortium wins $2.3 billion LNG project in Nghe An

SK Innovation-led consortium wins $2.3 billion LNG project in Nghe An

South Korean VC completes buyout of Chicken Plus Vietnam

South Korean VC completes buyout of Chicken Plus Vietnam

THACO opens $70 million manufacturing complex in Danang

THACO opens $70 million manufacturing complex in Danang

Vietnam’s new construction regulations shift accountability in real estate

Vietnam’s new construction regulations shift accountability in real estate

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020