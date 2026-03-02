Corporate

Ho Chi Minh City attracts nearly $980 million in FDI in early 2026

March 02, 2026 | 10:57
Ho Chi Minh City attracted nearly $980 million in overseas funding during the first two months of 2026, up 28.4 per cent on-year.
Ho Chi Minh City attracts nearly $980 million in FDI in early 2026

According to Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance, total foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows including newly registered capital, additional capital, and capital contributions and share purchases reached $979.6 million in January and February. Newly registered capital accounted for $242.8 million across 286 projects, while additional capital stood at $480.6 million on 59 initiatives. There were 305 cases of capital contribution and share acquisition, totalling $256.2 million.

FDI inflows are being driven by both new ventures and the expansion of existing operations, reflecting investor confidence in the city's operational efficiency and long-term prospects.

The city has seen a sharp uptick in data infrastructure investment, including a $2 billion hyperscale data centre by Abu Dhabi state-backed firm G42 in collaboration with Vietnamese companies. A US investor is also pursuing a data centre project with an estimated investment of approximately $2 billion.

These investors have committed to disbursing approximately 60 per cent of the total capital, equivalent to $1.2 billion, in the second quarter of 2026. This underscores their readiness and determination to implement the projects, while providing the city with a solid foundation to achieve its full-year FDI target.

Amid rising registered capital and a wave of billion-dollar ventures, Ho Chi Minh City is targeting $11 billion in foreign investment this year, with a focus on high technology, logistics, financial centres, trade, and sustainable development. This marks a significant increase from the $8.37 billion recorded in 2025.

The city continues to lead the country in active FDI, with $142.9 billion and 20,756 projects in operation. The figures reflect the strength of the investment environment and reinforce Ho Chi Minh City's position as an economic and financial centre.

Ho Chi Minh City backs $2 billion AI data centre with dedicated task force Ho Chi Minh City backs $2 billion AI data centre with dedicated task force

Ho Chi Minh Cityis stepping up efforts to position itself as a regional AI and data centre hub, pledging strong institutional support for a flagship foreign-invested project worth nearly $2 billion.
VIFC launches aviation finance hub to tap regional market growth VIFC launches aviation finance hub to tap regional market growth

Vietnam is stepping up efforts to develop specialised aviation finance capabilities as part of its broader ambition to become a regional financial hub. A new initiative aims to connect global aircraft manufacturers, financiers, and airlines through Ho Chi Minh City.
VIFC in Ho Chi Minh City officially launches VIFC in Ho Chi Minh City officially launches

The Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City has been launched, marking a step towards deeper global financial integration. The initiative aims to strengthen capital market development and support economic growth.

By Thanh Van

Tag:
FDI Ho Chi Minh City G24 data centre

