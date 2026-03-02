Ho Chi Minh City attracts nearly $980 million in FDI in early 2026

Ho Chi Minh City attracted nearly $980 million in overseas funding during the first two months of 2026, up 28.4 per cent on-year.
According to Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance, total foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows including newly registered capital, additional capital, and capital contributions and share purchases reached $979.6 million in January and February. Newly registered capital accounted for $242.8 million across 286 projects, while additional capital stood at $480.6 million on 59 initiatives. There were 305 cases of capital contribution and share acquisition, totalling $256.2 million.
FDI inflows are being driven by both new ventures and the expansion of existing operations, reflecting investor confidence in the city's operational efficiency and long-term prospects.
The city has seen a sharp uptick in data infrastructure investment, including a $2 billion hyperscale data centre by Abu Dhabi state-backed firm G42 in collaboration with Vietnamese companies. A US investor is also pursuing a data centre project with an estimated investment of approximately $2 billion.
These investors have committed to disbursing approximately 60 per cent of the total capital, equivalent to $1.2 billion, in the second quarter of 2026. This underscores their readiness and determination to implement the projects, while providing the city with a solid foundation to achieve its full-year FDI target.
Amid rising registered capital and a wave of billion-dollar ventures, Ho Chi Minh City is targeting $11 billion in foreign investment this year, with a focus on high technology, logistics, financial centres, trade, and sustainable development. This marks a significant increase from the $8.37 billion recorded in 2025.
The city continues to lead the country in active FDI, with $142.9 billion and 20,756 projects in operation. The figures reflect the strength of the investment environment and reinforce Ho Chi Minh City's position as an economic and financial centre.
By Thanh Van