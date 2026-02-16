Kim Long Motor and AOJ Suzhou enter strategic partnership

Under the agreement, Kim Long Motor will leverage its strengths in domestic manufacturing capacity, distribution networks and local market understanding. AOJ Suzhou will offer its technology platform, product development solutions, supply chain integration, and international execution experience.

The partnership seeks to raise the competitiveness of the vehicle line up under Kim Long brand, boost localisation, and increase technological content.

AOJ Suzhou will support Kim Long Motor in product planning, design, technical development, supply chain development, testing, and mass production.

The two sides jointly develop commercial vehicle lines such as buses, vans, and trucks, as well as the platform structure for all-aluminium passenger vehicles. This partnership lays a foundation for the two sides to accelerate product development, gradually complete the domestic supply chain, reduce time to market, optimise costs, and enhance investment efficiency.

In parallel, the two sides will join forces to build a supply chains, encourage the localisation of components, and ensure stable production operations in Vietnam. They will also establish a strategic coordination mechanism for market development and product promotion.

In the long term, Kim Long Motor and AOJ Suzhou have a plan to set up an AOJ Technical Centre in Vietnam and then build a joint Research and Development Institute to develop technology, localised products and train technical staff for the car industry.

This will serve as a critical foundation for Kim Long Motor to maximise its localisation rate, contributing to increasing the self-reliance of Vietnam’s car industry in the production of high-quality vehicles.

At the signing ceremony, a representative of AOJ Suzhou said, “Kim Long Motor is a pioneering enterprise in Vietnam’s car industry, with a solid foundation and a clear development vision. We believe this collaboration will create a breakthrough, elevating Kim Long branded vehicles to a leading position in Vietnam and the region."

"AOJ Suzhou is committed to fostering a long-term partnership, sharing technology and resources with Kim Long Motor to jointly create sustainable value and elevate Vietnam’s car industry.”

The event marks a milestone in the long-term development strategies of both parties, particularly in research and development, manufacturing and commercial vehicle supply chain development, with the goal of strengthening the competitiveness and market position of Kim Long-branded vehicles in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

Established in 2017, Kim Long Motor Hue JSC operates in car manufacturing, assembly, and sales, production of car parts and components, and industrial park infrastructure business. Located in the Chan May – Lang Co Economic Zone in Hue, the company specialises in producing buses, trucks and minibuses (including electric and internal combustion engine vehicles), with a high localisation rate and technology cooperation with international partners. AOJ Suzhou is a leading automotive design and engineering solutions provider in China. It is a core strategic enterprise in the new-energy commercial vehicle segment under Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group, which ranked 166th on the 2025 Fortune Global 500 List.

