Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Premier Residences Offers Lunar New Year Phu Quoc Getaway

February 02, 2026 | 15:11
(0) user say
The beachfront resort invited guests to celebrate Tet festivities with special programmes combining traditional customs and coastal relaxation at its Vietnam property.

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring arrives along the tranquil shores of Kem Beach, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay welcomes Tet, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, with celebrations flowing gently to the rhythm of the sea. This Tet, the resort invites guests to slow down, reconnect, and embrace the Year of the Horse — a peaceful beginning where joy lingers long after the holiday ends.

Set on Kem Beach, ranked among the world's top 100 beaches, the resort blends contemporary design with Phu Quoc's natural beauty. Mornings greet guests with sunlight dancing on emerald waters, while days unfold through moments shaped by tradition, togetherness, and island serenity. With 752 modern accommodations from studios and family apartments to penthouses and villas, each opens to calming sea views, creating a sense of home where guests can fully immerse themselves in the spirit of Tet by the waves.

A Tet Journey of Culture and Togetherness

This Lunar New Year, the resort presents a thoughtfully crafted Tet program, guiding guests through a seamless journey of cultural and joyful experiences. Children create colorful lanterns and God of Wealth charms, while Lion Dance performances bring vibrant energy to the resort. Guests can receive calligraphy blessings, participate in traditional folk games, and join the Foam Pool Party, where playful fun meets tropical sunshine. Every moment is designed to feel natural, unhurried, and personal, blending Vietnamese tradition with modern island celebration.

From Joy to Table: Tet Flavors by the Sea

Dining takes center stage as a language of reunion and warmth. The Traditional Tet Set Menu celebrates familiar Vietnamese flavors in an intimate seaside setting, while the Spring Reunion Buffet offers an abundant spread of local specialties and international favorites, perfect for family gatherings. Couples can enjoy romantic seaside dinners under candlelight, with gentle waves and glowing sunsets.

Herring Bar: Where Tet Meets the Sea Breeze

The resort's Herring Bar, inspired by Phu Quoc's fishing village heritage, adds a contemporary seaside touch. Guests can savor Vietnamese-inspired dishes, tropical cocktails, and ocean views, ideal for sunset gatherings or intimate Lunar New Year dinners.

Extending the Celebration at Tropica Fest

Beyond the resort, Tropica Fest at Sunset Town offers immersive experiences for culture, art, and entertainment lovers. With interactive installations, performances, and lively showcases, Tropica Fest adds color and energy, making Tet on Phu Quoc Island truly unforgettable.

A Lunar New Year That Lingers

Tet at Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay is not defined by a single event but by the memories and emotions that unfold throughout the holiday. From family reunions and playful moments to romantic dinners and cultural exploration, every experience leaves a lasting impression.

This Lunar New Year, discover Tet by the waves, where nature's beauty, Vietnamese tradition, and modern island living combine to create a celebration that stays in the heart long after the holiday ends.

By PR Newswire

Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Premier Residences Lunar New Year Phu Quoc

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Hankook Tyres Perform at Miami E-Prix

Hankook Tyres Perform at Miami E-Prix

CreateAI Unveils Heroes of Jin Yong Trailer

CreateAI Unveils Heroes of Jin Yong Trailer

Leadde Debuts AI Business Video Platform

Leadde Debuts AI Business Video Platform

LiberNovo Launches Enduring Support Service

LiberNovo Launches Enduring Support Service

Canadian Mint Honours Adinkra Symbols on Silver Coins

Canadian Mint Honours Adinkra Symbols on Silver Coins

DXC Appoints Rob Le Busque Regional Leader

DXC Appoints Rob Le Busque Regional Leader

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Cai Mep Ha Port project wins approval with $1.95bn investment

Cai Mep Ha Port project wins approval with $1.95bn investment

CPA Australia Presents Four-Pillar Budget Recommendations

CPA Australia Presents Four-Pillar Budget Recommendations

Repositioning Vietnam in Asia’s manufacturing race

Repositioning Vietnam in Asia’s manufacturing race

Hankook Tyres Perform at Miami E-Prix

Hankook Tyres Perform at Miami E-Prix

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020