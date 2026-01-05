BTL Hong Kong hosts Mindful Beauty summit in Phu Quoc with 300 doctors

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 January 2026 - The BTL Regional Summit & Award Gala 2025, themed "Mindful Beauty," concluded successfully at the JW Marriott Phu Quoc, Vietnam after four days of scientific workshops, networking, and celebration from 29 November to 2 December. The summit gathered around 300 doctors, medical experts, and aesthetic business owners from 14 countries from Europe, Asia Pacific and North America to explore the evolving philosophy that beauty and wellbeing are inseparable. Among the highlights was the attendance of Hong Kong actress and singer Linda Chung, BTL official endorser of EMFACE™, who joined as a special guest to share her personal testimonial on balancing beauty and wellbeing and to present awards to outstanding practitioners across 14 countries.

Ms Linda Chung, famous Hong Kong actress and singer, joined the Summit as an official endorser of EMFACE™ and special guest to share her personal testimonial on balancing beauty and wellbeing and to present awards to outstanding practitioners across Asia-Pacific.



YouTube Video:

BTL Regional Summit in Phu Quoc, Vietnam - YouTube



Photo Album:

https://rb.gy/p7q8af



Linda Chung Shines as EMFACE™ Endorser and Award Presenter



At the Gala, Linda Chung, BTL Hong Kong Ambassador and EMFACE™ endorser, captivated the audience with her radiant presence. Having visited Phu Quoc before and expressing how much she enjoyed the destination, Linda shared her happiness at returning for the first time for work, thanking BTL for bringing her to such a wonderful Gala. She shared her personal journey with EMFACE™, EXION™, and EMFUSION™ treatments. She highlighted how these non-invasive technologies help her stay radiant despite a demanding schedule of family life, concerts, and frequent travel, noting their combined benefits for skin rejuvenation and confidence before major performances. She said, "I would schedule BTL treatments during my visits to Hong Kong, particularly before attending events. EMFACE™ and EXION™ are one of my favourite treatments as they make me glow immediately." Linda also expressed her excitement to try EXOMIND™, believing that improving sleep quality and enhancing cognitive function can effectively cope with long-haul flights and jet lag. Looking stunning on stage, Linda delighted guests — especially in Vietnam where she is widely admired. Offering advice, she said, "Self-care isn't just a one-time event; it's about consistency. Investing in yourself is always worth it." She concluded her appearance by presenting awards that recognized excellence and innovation within the aesthetics community.



Science-Backed Innovations: EMFACE™ and EXOMIND™



The summit highlighted EMFACE™ and EXOMIND™ as breakthrough technologies embodying the philosophy of Mindful Beauty. EMFACE™ is the world's first device to synchronize RF with HIFES™, working simultaneously on skin and muscle to stimulate collagen and elastin production, selectively tones the face-elevating muscles and lift features non-invasively — without needles, discomfort, or downtime. Its flexible treatment options, including the new Eye applicator, target areas such as the forehead, eye, cheeks, and submentum restore and elevate support of facial features.



Complementing this, EXOMIND™ utilizes patented ExoTMS™ technology to activate neurons through magnetic fields. By enhancing the brain's neural networks for message transmission, EXOMIND™ helps improve sleep, regulate emotion, improve stress management and reduce food cravings, offering patients both mental clarity and enhancing living standard.



Together, EMFACE™ and EXOMIND™ represent BTL's vision of authentic, science-driven "beauty from within," delivering visible results alongside improved wellbeing and confidence. This integrated approach reflects a growing demand for holistic solutions that strengthen both appearance and inner resilience.



International Dialogue on Mindful Beauty



The summit fostered a truly global dialogue, bringing together leading voices from across continents. Prof. Sebastian Cotofana (USA) shared anatomical insights that are shaping safer and more effective treatments. Miss (Dr) Sherina Balaratnam (UK) underscored the importance of valuing mental wellness alongside physical health in the pursuit of beauty. Prof. Calvin Cheng (Hong Kong) Pointing out that there are innovative technologies available today that can help maintain mental health needs, providing comprehensive care from prevention to actively addressing treatment.



Atmosphere & Celebration



Beyond aesthetic and mental knowledge exchange, the summit offered unforgettable experiences: beachfront dinners with fire dance performances and live music, private expert sessions, and the Mindful Beauty Award Gala, where Linda Chung served as an award presenter highlighted the event's theme of authenticity and holistic beauty.



Global Leaders at the BTL 2025 Regional Summit



Five distinguished experts across the globe were joined the Summit as keynote speakers:



Prof. Sebastian Cotofana, M.D., PhD., PhD. – Anatomist, USA



Professor Cotofana holds dual Ph.D. degrees in Medical Sciences and Anatomy, and has authored over 300 peer-reviewed publications. He has held academic appointments at the Mayo Clinic and Vanderbilt University, and continues to lead global research collaborations with BTL.



Miss (Dr) Sherina Balaratnam, MBBS, MRCS, MSc. – Surgeon & Cosmetic Doctor, United Kingdom



Miss Sherina Balaratnam has over 26 years of medical experience, including NHS reconstructive plastic surgery, and is a member of the Royal College of Surgeons. At her multi-award-winning clinic, S-Thetics in Buckinghamshire, UK, she delivers strategic facial and body rejuvenation using cutting-edge technologies. In June 2023, she was invited by BTL Aesthetics to become a Global Key Opinion Leader. We are honored to welcome her again at our Mindful Beauty Summit this year.



Dr. Sam R. Patel, M.D., MBA. – Aesthetics & Wellness Consultant, USA



Dr. Sam Patel is a medical consultant and health tech innovator. He is the founder of esteemed businesses in the medical and aesthetic industry and is passionate about sharing his experience with medical professionals, helping them to optimize and expand their practices. Thanks to his focus on innovation, scalability, and AI in healthcare, he is also a highly sought-after speaker and mentor in the industry.



Dr. Darren Ng, MBBS, FRACGP, FACP. – Aesthetic Physician & Phlebologist, Adelaide, Australia



Dr. Darren Ng is the Medical Director of Lasers in Medicine in Adelaide, one of South Australia's longest-standing aesthetic and vein clinics. As a cosmetic physician and phlebologist, he specializes in varicose vein treatments, lasers, and minimally invasive techniques. His prior experience as an elite athlete instilled a discipline and commitment to excellence in his medical practice and work with BTL as a key opinion leader.



Prof. Calvin Cheng, MBBS, FHKAM, FHKCPsych. – Psychiatrist, Hong Kong



Professor Calvin Cheng is a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at The University of Hong Kong and the Director of the Hong Kong Institute of Neuromodulation. With expertise in geriatric depression, brain mapping, and non-invasive transcranial brain stimulation (TMS).



https://www.btlmedical.com.hk/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.