Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Agency of Foreign Trade warns of trade disruption due to Middle East conflict

March 02, 2026 | 17:11
(0) user say
The Agency of Foreign Trade under Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has issued a dispatch to export-import and logistics associations, warning of mounting risks to global trade and supply chains amid escalating conflict in the Middle East.
P5 bài Economy – xuất khẩu hàng hóa ở cảng
Authorities issued a cautionary notice to help export-import and logistics businesses stay prepared amid evolving global developments. Photo: Le Toan

Official Dispatch No. 229/XNK-TLH, dated March 1, 2026, states that on February 28 marked a serious escalation of tensions in the Middle East and created “serious instability” and posed high risks to transportation activities, international trade and global supply chains.

The agency warned that prices of consumer goods, fuel, and global oil are forecast to rise, generating “indirect and multi-dimensional negative impacts” on Vietnam’s production and export-import activities, as well as on trade with the Middle East.

For logistics services, rising fuel costs are expected to push up sea freight and air cargo rates, particularly on routes connecting Vietnam with countries in the region.

According to the dispatch, several Middle Eastern countries have restricted or closed their airspace due to security concerns, forcing passenger and cargo flights to reroute, prolonging flight times and increasing logistics costs.

Maritime transport has also been significantly affected, as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has nearly stalled following airstrikes. Iran has warned that passage through the strait is currently unsafe, compelling shipping lines to avoid the area or alter routes, thereby extending transit times and raising fuel expenses.

“Before the above situation, the Agency of Foreign Trade requests export-import industry associations and logistics associations to closely monitor developments,” it said.

Associations are asked to regularly coordinate with relevant state management authorities to provide updates to member enterprises, enabling them to adjust production plans, export-import arrangements, and transport operations.

The agency emphasised the need to “avoid disruptions and minimise negative impacts” from the conflict, while improving flexibility and resilience against fluctuations in the international business environment.

In addition, associations and enterprises are urged to “regularly and proactively analyse and coordinate information” with ministries and relevant agencies regarding trade data, domestic policy changes affecting business operations, cargo flows, freight rates, and surcharges, to prepare appropriate response scenarios for similar situations in the future.

They are also advised to develop preventive and adaptive plans to mitigate risks, losses, and disruptions in international trade and transport activities, and to prepare timely response measures to limit impacts on supply chains.

The dispatch further encourages frequent engagement with relevant MoIT units, including trade promotion and overseas trade offices, to identify new orders and potential markets, thereby formulating alternative or prioritised exploitation plans to “maximise opportunities”.

The agency said that close coordination among associations, enterprises, and authorities would be essential to strengthening resilience and safeguarding Vietnam’s export-import activities amid growing geopolitical uncertainty.

By Nguyen Thu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Middle East tensions drive cost pressures for seafood exporters

Middle East tensions drive cost pressures for seafood exporters

PV Gas reduces LPG deliveries amid Middle East conflict disruptions

PV Gas reduces LPG deliveries amid Middle East conflict disruptions

JAPEX withdraws from LNG terminal project in Haiphong

JAPEX withdraws from LNG terminal project in Haiphong

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020