Kurz Vietnam expands Gia Lai factory

Kurz is a leading international company in thin-film technology and a market leader in the hot-stamping field. Kurz Vietnam was founded in 2021 and wholly invested by Kurz. The company is designated to become the third production and technology centre of the company in Asia.

The milestone marks not just expansion, but a clear strategic step forward for the company’s long-term development in Vietnam.

Phase 2 covers an additional 1.4 hectares, increasing capacity by 25 million square metres of product per year. The total investment will increase by approximately VND830 billion ($31.85 million). The factory is scheduled to be put into operation by the end of 2028.

Phase 2 is more than a new production hall. It is about scaling capabilities, enhancing efficiency, and preparing for the technologies of tomorrow – while remaining fully committed to sustainability, safety, and responsible manufacturing.

Once completed, the factory will create stable jobs for local workers, improve workforce quality, boost supporting industries, and make a positive contribution to the province’s overall growth.

In Phase 1, with a capacity of 15 million sq.m of product per year, the plant has supplied high-quality decorative and surface protection products for the supply chains of the automotive and household electronics industries.

In Phase 2, the project will increase the sci-tech and knowledge content across the company’s entire value chain, supporting digital transformation and optimising operations. It will add key business lines such as programming services, software production services, computer consultancy, and IT infrastructure management.

