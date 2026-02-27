Corporate

Kurz Vietnam expands Gia Lai factory

February 27, 2026 | 16:37
(0) user say
On February 26, Kurz Vietnam Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Germany’s Kurz Group, broke ground on Phase 2 of its manufacturing plant at Becamex VSIP Binh Dinh Industrial Park, Gia Lai province.
Kurz Vietnam expands Gia Lai factory

Kurz is a leading international company in thin-film technology and a market leader in the hot-stamping field. Kurz Vietnam was founded in 2021 and wholly invested by Kurz. The company is designated to become the third production and technology centre of the company in Asia.

The milestone marks not just expansion, but a clear strategic step forward for the company’s long-term development in Vietnam.

Phase 2 covers an additional 1.4 hectares, increasing capacity by 25 million square metres of product per year. The total investment will increase by approximately VND830 billion ($31.85 million). The factory is scheduled to be put into operation by the end of 2028.

Phase 2 is more than a new production hall. It is about scaling capabilities, enhancing efficiency, and preparing for the technologies of tomorrow – while remaining fully committed to sustainability, safety, and responsible manufacturing.

Once completed, the factory will create stable jobs for local workers, improve workforce quality, boost supporting industries, and make a positive contribution to the province’s overall growth.

In Phase 1, with a capacity of 15 million sq.m of product per year, the plant has supplied high-quality decorative and surface protection products for the supply chains of the automotive and household electronics industries.

In Phase 2, the project will increase the sci-tech and knowledge content across the company’s entire value chain, supporting digital transformation and optimising operations. It will add key business lines such as programming services, software production services, computer consultancy, and IT infrastructure management.

Germany's Schwalbe expands its export distribution centre in Vietnam Germany's Schwalbe expands its export distribution centre in Vietnam

German tyre brand Schwalbe is expanding its export distribution centre in Vietnam in collaboration with its long-standing logistics partner, Kuehne+Nagel.
German strengths match Vietnamese aspirations German strengths match Vietnamese aspirations

German cooperation prospects in 2026 Vietnam and Germany are intensifying multifaceted ties fuelled by their strategic partnership. Helga Margarete Barth, German Ambassador to Vietnam, looks at how the relationship has been flourishing, with chances and prospects for economic, trade, and investment cooperation in 2026.
GBA toasts 30 years of partnership with record-breaking Oktoberfest GBA toasts 30 years of partnership with record-breaking Oktoberfest

The success of this year's GBA Oktoberfest highlights the deepening Vietnam–Germany friendship and marks three decades of the German Business Association’s (GBA) presence in Vietnam. GBA chairman Alexander Ziehe spoke with VIR’s Thanh Van about the association’s milestones and continued efforts to foster bilateral business ties.

By Thanh Van

Gia Lai Kurz Becamex VSIP Binh Dinh Industrial Park factory manufacturing

